GRAFTON - RiverBills.com will be hosting Rock the Grafton Riverfront from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Grafton Harbor and Grafton Oyster Bar.

KSHE-95 will be broadcasting live from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with Favazz and Sweetmeat before live performances for area bands including The Keystone River Rats at the Arrr Bar and Worth the Fight Band at the Oyster Bar.

Bill Kelley, with RiverBills.com, said he used with help with a party on the river that would draw people from all around and wants to continue to bring boating enthusiasts and visitors Grafton with Rock the Riverfront.

The day will include several contest and activities from an oyster eating contest and an on land water ski to a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going towards the Grafton Police Department.

For more information on a Rock the Riverfront and a detailed list of events visit www.RiverBills.com.

