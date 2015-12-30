ALTON - In 2015, athletes around the River Bend have been making headlines due to their extraordinary skill, stories of perseverance and historic record-shattering talents.

Here at RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com, we have set a goal to spotlight these incredible local superstars throughout the year. We have watched them grow into fantastic athletes have gone on further their talents in collegiate sports or have even been drafted by major league teams.

Coaches from around the area have also been recognized for their hard work and determination through some extremely difficult seasons, facing adversity and even some more trying problems in their personal situations.

In celebration of these fine young people and their coaches, we are showcasing our top 10 sports stories of 2015. Everyone here at RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com wishes each of the people spotlighted in these articles the best in their pursuits and a safe and Happy New Year.

#10 - MAKING HISTORY: Alton’s LaJarvia Brown leaps 41-6.25 for longest triple jump in IHSA history

#9 - BAND OF BROTHERS: Nelson fights cancer, he and best friends join to bring Calhoun Warriors back to glory

#8 - OVERCOMING SISTER’S TRAGIC LOSS: Roxana’s Sydney Owsley carves out own tennis success, headed to state

#7 - MAKING HISTORY: North Greene’s Logan Ross clears 6-10 in high jump; nearly misses 7-0

#6 - Twenty-seven radar guns ironical pitching performance by Alton’s Bryan Hudson

#5 - AGAINST ALL ODDS: Donovan McBride overcomes spina bifida to become top area athlete

#4 - Chicago Cubs select Alton’s Bryan Hudson in third round of Major League Baseball draft

#3 - THE HUMBLE HURLER: Alton High’s Bryan Hudson draws attention from every Major League team

#2 - MLB DRAFT DAY: Alton’s Bryan Hudson awaits start of selections tonight

#1 - THE GOLDEN TOUCH: Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa has that approach in athletics and approach to life

