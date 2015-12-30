ALTON - As the final hours of 2015 approaches, people are taking the time to reflect upon the year and all of its happenings.

At RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com, the top 10 news stories of 2015 reflect a large diversity of interest. From the rise of successful local businesses, to crime, tragic losses and most recently, the major flooding second to the Great Flood of ‘93, our readers come to our websites to view concise articles and accurate, up-to-date details as news constantly develops.

To ring in the new year, RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com are celebrating our top 10 stories of 2015 with the following countdown. We would like to wish you all a Happy New Year and hope that you continue to come to our site for your number one source of everything local in 2016.

#10 - Elijah P’s gets ready to rock Alton

#9 - Factory Connection in Godfrey offers fashion apparel for everyone

#8 - ALTON TEEN FACES FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGES: State’s Attorney files two counts against Sanders

#7 - Man dies, another teen seriously injured after Thanksgiving Day explosion/fire in Brighton

#6 - WOMAN REPORTED MISSING: Grafton resident last seen near flood waters

#5 - Williams family endures pain of tragedy, joy of birth within minutes

#4 - Tragic accident claims life of beloved mother, Hit and Run worker

#3 - The Loading Dock Bar and Grill Ice Skating Rink opens this Saturday

#2 - IDOT announces several road closures due to major flooding

#1 - Explore The RiverBend: The myths, truths about Blue Pool



For more of 2015's top news stories, click here.

