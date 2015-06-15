RiverBender.com is on the rise, expanding its capabilities and enhancing the staff to provide the latest news stories and to produce the best news, advertising and website products to our fellow River Bend businesses. Laura Catalano and Ty Bechel are the newest members of the Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com sales team.

RiverBender.com made a recent expansion by creating a corresponding website called EdGlenToday.com. EdGlenToday.com is much like RiverBender.com, only the news stories, sports stories, videos and features are geared toward the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area. Since our fan base is growing, so is our team. To help deliver the best service possible to the area’s businesses, RiverBender.com brought on two new exciting sales faces.

“Without question, one of the greatest things I enjoy about RiverBender.com is the people who work here,” said John Hentrich, owner of RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com. “I have been fortunate to assemble such a great team of people who are not only very talented and take a lot of pride in their work, but are also very caring when it comes to their teammates and their customers”

EdGlenToday.com generates stories, photos and videos featuring local news, sports, students’ and athletes’ achievements, human-interest stories, teacher profiles and recognition, business profiles and much more.

As a 1991 graduate of Edwardsville High School, Laura Catalano fits right in with the new mission of EdGlenToday.com. Born and raised in Edwardsville, her grandfather and great grandfather owned the historic Hi-Way Café on Route 66, so her familiarity and relationship with the local businesses is terrific.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have watched RiverBender grow over the past 10 years from the outside looking in,” said Catalano. “The company I worked for before was a website client of RiverBender and through that relationship, I got to see what the company was all about and watch it grow into the corporation they are today. I feel like this is a very positive addition to the Edwardsville / Glen Carbon community and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Bechel, a Wood River native, enjoys playing sports, watching movies, writing and people. His off time is spent playing softball, volleyball, basketball, watching horror flicks and writing poetry. The father of four is excited for this new adventure at RiverBender.com and is looking forward to the involvement with the River Bend community.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the staff at RiverBender.com/EdGlenToday.com,” said Bechel. “I am an individual that believes in building bridges in our community and the presence of community support is prevalent throughout both websites.”

Both new hires are eager and ready to share all that RiverBender.com/EdGlenToday.com has to offer.

“Ty and Laura are going to fit right into this RiverBender family and I’m excited about their abilities to help us expand and provide an even better level of service to our existing customers,” said Hentrich.

Welcome Aboard!

More like this: