ALTON - RiverBender.com is seeking Advertising Sales Professionals for the River Bend and Edwardsville / Glen Carbon markets.

The position requires pursuing new clients, identifying their needs, and presenting effective digital marketing solutions, as well as maintaining relationships with existing clients.

The ideal candidate is outgoing and driven with a positive attitude, works well in a fast-paced team environment, and possesses strong computer and internet skills. Past media sales experience is a plus, but not required.

Candidates must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license.

The position offers a base salary plus commission, vacation and holiday pay, medical benefits, and an allowance for mileage and mobile phone.

To apply please submit resume, cover letter and salary requirements to wendy@riverbender.com.