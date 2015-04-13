BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 4, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 1: Four Edwardsville pitchers teamed up on a three-hitter as the Tigers ran their record to 10-0 on the season with a 4-1 road win at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday.

Chris Robinson got the win, going three innings and gave up a hit and two walks while striking out six. Daniel Lloyd started the game and Jake Garella finished up for the save.

Mitchell Krebs had a 2-for-3 day for the Tigers, while Collin Clayton and Bailey Zimmer each contributed RBIs.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3 (5 INNINGS): An 11-run fourth inning was more than enough for Hardin-Calhoun to defeat East Alton-Wood River in five innings at Norris Dorsey Field in Wood River Friday afternoon.

The Oilers had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but the Warriors scored three in the third to take the lead, then went on their 11-run tear in the fourth.

Mitch Bick went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and three RBIs, while Sam Barczewski was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Morgan Baalman was 2-for-3 with a double, Easton Clark was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sam Baalman was 2-for-2. Tyler Hamby, Blake Marks and Chris Hamby had the hits for the Oilers.

Morgan Baalman threw four innings for the win, giving up three earned runs on five hits with three walks and struck out one. Luke Wells took the loss, throwing 3.1 innings.

O'FALLON 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1 (5 INNINGS): Max Schaefer limited Civic Memorial to two hits as O'Fallon downed CM 11-1 in five innings at O'Fallon's Blazier Field Friday.

Connor Bryant and Corey Price got the only Eagle hits of the day, with Price scoring.

Dillion Weiss led the OTHS attack with a 2-for-4 day with two runs scored. Nick Crabtree, Bradley Snyder and Kyle VanBevern had extra-base hits for the Panthers.

Schaefer struck out six in getting the win.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2, ROXANA 1: Metro-East Lutheran scored once each in the fourth and fifth to take a 2-1 win over Roxana in a non-conference game at MEL Friday.

The Shells scored in the top of the first to take an early lead but could not hold off the Knights.

Nick Manker went 1-for-3 with a run scored and Paul Kubicek went 1-for-3 with a RBI for MEL; Alex Peck scored the other run for the Knights. Chance Foss was 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Shells while Billy Mathis was 2-for-3.

Kory Loew went the distance in getting the win, striking out seven and scattering seven hits for the Knights. Logan Reardon took the loss, giving up four hits and striking out 11 for the Shells.

SOFTBALL

CALHOUN-HARDIN 3, AUBURN 1: Hardin-Calhoun got 20 strikeouts from Grace Baalman as the Warriors downed Auburn in the Beardstown Tournament Friday.

The Warriors scored once in the first and twice in the third and held Auburn to a run in the seventh to take the win.

Baalman gave up just a hit and walked three in addition to her 20 K’s. She also had a double and two RBIs while Madison Lehr had a RBI in taking their record to 10-2 on the year.

CARROLLTON 15, NEW BERLIN 1 (5 INNINGS); CARROLLTON 4, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 0: Carrollton opened the Beardstown tournament with a pair of wins Friday, downing New Berlin 15-1 in five innings and blanking Quincy Notre Dame 4-0.

Emmie Struble fired a no-hitter in the New Berlin win, fanning seven while walking four. Maddie Struble had a pair of hits and five RBIs for the Hawks, while Ellie Sturgeon had three RBIs and Katelyn Dunlap and Kenlie Henson each had a pair of RBIs.

Madison Mountain scattered four hits against the Raiders while striking out three and walking one. She also doubled and had two RBIs while McKenzie Ruyle chipped in a pair of RBIs.

The Hawks took their record to 8-1 on the season with the wins.

GILLESPIE 7, ROXANA 1: Addison Bryant had 13 strikeouts and tossed a three-hitter as Gillespie defeated Roxana 7-1 in the South Central Conference opener for both sides Friday.

The Miners scored in five innings after the Shells scored in the top of the first to win going away.

Cindy Scroggins had a pair of hits and a RBI in the loss while Abbey Palen had a double. Bryant and Lizzie Nance both homered for the Miners.

Hannah Rexford took the loss for the Shells, giving up three earned runs and six hits while striking out nine.

NOKOMIS 13, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4: Metro-East Lutheran played its first game in nearly three weeks Friday, dropping a 13-4 decision to Nokomis in a non-conference clash in Edwardsville.

The Knights last played on March 23; they lost five games to rainouts in the interim.

The game was a close one until Nokomis put up six runs in their half of the fifth.

The Knights fell to 0-3 on the season.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1; PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, HARDIN-CALHOUN 0: Hardin-Calhoun and Piasa Southwestern split a Saturday doubleheader, the Warriors taking the opener 5-1 while the Piasa Birds won the nightcap 4-0.

The Warriors scored three in the third and two in the fifth for the win in the first game. Austin Laing went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Sam Baalman was 2-for-3 and Morgan Baalman, Sam Barczewski, Wes Klocke and Mitch Bick each had a hit. Blake Lawson went 2-for-2 for the Piasa Birds, while Scott Kasting was 1-for-2.

Mitch Bick went the distance in getting the win, fanning 10 while giving up an earned run and scattering three hits. Collin Baumgartner threw five innings, fanning four while giving up eight hits.

Brandon Fraley and Sam Baalman each had a double in the nightcap for the Warriors, while Morgan Baalman, Mitch Bick, Klocke and Trevor Bick also had hits. Jacob Rich had a home run and two RBIs for the Birds, while Cody Roberts had a double and Zack Seymour and Andrew Fry each had hits.

Fraley took the loss for the Warriors, giving up three earned runs and five hits while striking out one in six innings; Fry scattered six hits while striking out six.

JERSEY 5, MARQUETTE 3: Jersey scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to upend Marquette 5-3 in Jersey Saturday afternoon.

Jacob Witt was 2-for-4 to lead the Panthers, while Jake Varble, Crick Kimble and James Holmes each had RBIs.

Will Mortland got the win for the Panthers.

RED BUD 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3; RED BUD 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Red Bud traveled to Wood River Saturday and swept a doubleheader from East Alton-Wood River, taking 9-3 and 3-0 wins over the Oilers.

The Musketeers scored three times in the second and third on their way to the win in the opener, then scored single runs in the first, third and fifth for the sweep.

ROXANA 6, DUPO 2; ROXANA 18, DUPO 3 (5 INNINGS): Roxana swept a doubleheader on the road against Dupo Saturday, taking a 6-2 win the opener and running riot over the Tigers in the nightcap in an 18-3, five-inning win.

The Shells took a 4-0 lead through 5.5 innings before the Tigers got on the scoreboard, then added two more runs in the seventh for the win. The Shells scored six in the fourth and five in the fifth for the win in the nightcap.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, STAUNTON 1; CIVIC MEMORIAL 11, STAUNTON 1 (6 INNINGS): Civic Memorial scored in the fourth and fifth to nip Staunton 2-1 in the opener of a Saturday doubleheader at Bethalto Sports Complex, then brought home seven in the third of the nightcap to take a 11-1, six-inning win over the Bulldogs.

Caleb Buhs was 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Eagles in the first game, with Corey Price, John Whitworth, Tyler Andrus, Zac Cato and Brandon Carpenter also getting hits. Brandon Hampton went five innings for the win, scattering five hits while striking out four.

Buhs was 2-for-4 with a triple, a RBI and a run scored in the second game, with Chaz Johannigmeier going 4-for-4 with a run scored and a RBI, Whitworth was 1-for-4 with a run and a RBI, Andrus was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs, and Matt Lawrence was 1-for-1 with three RBIs.

Price got the win, going four innings and giving up three hits while striking out three.

SOFTBALL

COLLINSVILLE 3, ALTON 2: Collinsville scored twice in the top of the seventh and held off Alton 3-2 in a Southwestern Conference softball clash in Alton Saturday.

Tomi Dublo went 2-for-4 with a RBI for the Redbirds, while Bronte Fencel was 1-for-3 with a RBI, and Savannah Fisher and Katelyn Presley each were 1-for-3 with runs scored.

Emily Lautz was 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for the Kahoks, while Becky Gibbs was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Amy Kuehn had a run scored.

Caitlyn Brombolich went the distance for the win for Collinsville, giving up an earned run and two hits while walking four and striking out six. Brittany Roady went the distance in taking the loss for Alton, giving up three earned runs and five hits while walking none and fanning five.

NORMAL COMMUNITY 4, EDWARDSVILLE 3; NORMAL COMMUNITY 9, EDWARDSVILLE 8: Normal Community handed Edwardsville its first two losses of the season in a doubleheader sweep in Normal Saturday, the Ironwomen taking 4-3 and 9-8 wins over the Tigers.

Normal scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win the opener, than rallied from 8-4 down in the seventh to score five runs for the sweep.

Katelyn Bobrowski was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in the opener, with MacKenzie Marshall going 2-for-3 and Jordan Corby, Rachel Anderson, Kallen Loveless and Hayli Green each getting a hit. Loveless was charged with the loss, going seven innings while giving up 10 hits and four earned runs while striking out four.

Ari Arnold was 2-for-4 with a RBI in the nightcap, while Anderson was 1-for-3 with a triple, Loveless was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Torrie Kruse was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI, Allison Loehr was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Megan Radae was 3-for-4 with a RBI and Green was 1-for-3. Loehr took the loss, striking out one and walking two.

JERSEY 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0 (6 INNINGS): Jersey scored four in the first and three in the third as they downed Metro-East Lutheran 10-0 in six innings in Edwardsville Saturday.

Bethany Muenstermann threw a no-hitter at the Knights, striking out eight while walking one for the win. She was also 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Libby Muenstermann was 1-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored for the Panthers, while Maranda Schmeider was 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Mackenzie Thurston was 1-for-4 with a run scored, Ashleigh Trochuck was 1-for-4 with three runs scored and Maggie Collins was 2-for-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 2, JACKSONVILLE 0: A pair of Sarah Fischer goals were enough to give Alton a 2-0 win over Jacksonville on the road Saturday afternoon.

Fischer got her first goal in the 28th minute from a Brianna Hatfield assist, then found the back of the net again in the 70th minute from a Lexi Green assist.

The Redbirds outshot the Crimsons 24-2 and had 12 corners to Jacksonville’s none.

Alton travels to Belleville East at 6:30 p.m. Monday, then takes on Collinsville on the road at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a rescheduled game from last week’s storms.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, NORMAL COMMUNITY 0: Edwardsville exploded for four second-half goals as the Tigers blanked Normal Community 4-0 on the road Saturday.

Mallory Mushill got the Tigers on the scoresheet when she goaled off a free kick in the 46th minute, with Jocelyn Wagner scoring in the 61st minute, Kaitlyn Schneider in the 67th minute and Ashlin West in the 72nd minute.

Lauren Serfas got the clean sheet for the Tigers, making two big saves down the stretch to preserve the shutout.

The Tigers take on Belleville Althoff at home at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the Action for Autism charity match.

SUNDAY

MLB

CARDINALS 7, REDS 5 (11 INNINGS): Matt Carpenter’s two-run homer in the top of the 11th send the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a three-game set at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park Sunday afternoon.

Carpenter’s homer also scored Kolton Wong, capping a comeback for the Cardinals (3-2); Jhonny Peralta also homered for the Cardinals, hitting a two-run homer in the top of the eighth that also scored Matt Holliday.

Jay Bruce and Billy Hamilton homered for the Reds, who fell to 4-2 on the season. Carlos Villanueva got the win for the Cards, tossing two innings and giving up a hit while striking out three; Kevin Gregg took the loss for the Reds.

The Cardinals open their home schedule with a 3:15 p.m. game Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The traditional Opening Day ceremonies, including the motorcade introducing the 2015 Cardinals and the living Hall of Famers, precedes the game (Fox Sports Midwest).

NHL

BLUES FIRST-ROUND STANLEY CUP SCHEDULE: The National Hockey League has announced the schedule for the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup Playoffs Central Division semifinal series against the Minnesota Wild.

The Blues, who won the Central Division title, are the second-seeded team in the Western Conference and will take on the fourth-placed Wild in a best-of-seven series; the Anaheim Ducks took the first seed with a 2-1 win Saturday over the Arizona Coyotes and won a tiebreaker with the Blues.

The first two games will be played at Scottrade Center at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (NBCSN, Fox Sports Midwest) and 2 p.m. Saturday (NBC) before the series shifts to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., for games at 7 p.m. April 20 (CNBC, Fox Sports Midwest) and 8:30 p.m. April 22 (NBCSN, Fox Sports Midwest).

Game 5, if needed, will be played at Scottrade Center April 24, with Game 6 at Xcel Energy Center April 26 and a deciding game set for April 29 at Scottrade Center. Start times and national networks are to be determined; local telecasts will be on Fox Sports Midwest.

