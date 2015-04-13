Riverbender.com Weekend Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEEKEND SCORES FRIDAY BASEBALL Alton 6, Collinsville 2 Edwardsville 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1 Metro-East Lutheran 2, Roxana 1 O'Fallon 11, Civic Memorial 1 Hardin-Calhoun 14, East Alton-Wood River 3 Highland 12, Effingham 2 Waterloo 6, Belleville West 2 Mascoutah 6, Carbondale 0 Mount Vernon 5, Belleville East 3 SOFTBALL Gillespie 7, Roxana 1 Carrollton 15, New Berlin 1 (5 Innings) Carrollton 4, Quincy Notre Dame 0 Nokomis 13, Metro-East Lutheran 4 Breese Central 3, Collinsville 0 GIRLS SOCCER Granite City 2, Lafayette 0 Belleville East 7, Freeburg 0 Collinsville 0, Incarnate Word 0 BOYS TENNIS Edwardsville 8, O'Fallon 1 MLB Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 4 SATURDAY BASEBALL Jerseyville 5, Marquette 3 Carrollton 5, Athens 3 (1st Game) Carrollton 3, Athens 2 (2nd Game) Hardin-Calhoun 5, Piasa Southwestern 1 (1st Game) Piasa Southwestern 4, Hardin-Calhoun 0 (2nd Game) Civic Memorial 2, Staunton 1 (1st Game) Civic Memorial 11, Staunton 1 (2nd Game – 6 Innings) Article continues after sponsor message Red Bud 9, East Alton-Wood River 3 (1st Game) Red Bud 3, East Alton-Wood River 0 (2nd Game) Roxana 6, Dupo 2 (1st Game) Roxana 18, Dupo 3 (2nd Game – 5 Innings) Belleville Althoff 6, Valmeyer 2 (1st Game) Valmeyer 8, Belleville Althoff 7 (2nd Game) Pekin 4, Collinsville 2 (1st Game) Pekin 2, Collinsville 0 (2nd Game) Triad 11, Granite City 1 (1st Game - 6 Innings) Granite City 7, Triad 6 (2nd Game) SOFTBALL Normal Community 4, Edwardsvlle 3 (1st Game) Normal Community 9, Edwardsville 8 (2nd Game) Collinsville 3, Alton 2 Jersey 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0 (6 Innings) Granite City 4, Greenville 2 (1st Game) Granite City 10, Greenville 6 (2nd Game) Belleville West 4, Highland 2 (1st Game) Belleville West 3, Highland 0 (2nd Game) Valmeyer 15, Belleville Althoff 9 (1st Game) Valmeyer 10, Belleville Althoff 3 (2nd Game) GIRLS SOCCER Alton 2, Jacksonville 1 Edwardsville 4, Normal Community 0 St. Joseph's (St. Louis) 2, Collinsville 0 NHL St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2 MLB St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 1 UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE Saint Louis FC 1, Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1 SUNDAY MLB St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5 (11 Innings) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip