Riverbender.com Weekend Scoreboard
WEEKEND SCORES
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Alton 6, Collinsville 2
Edwardsville 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1
Metro-East Lutheran 2, Roxana 1
O'Fallon 11, Civic Memorial 1
Hardin-Calhoun 14, East Alton-Wood River 3
Highland 12, Effingham 2
Waterloo 6, Belleville West 2
Mascoutah 6, Carbondale 0
Mount Vernon 5, Belleville East 3
SOFTBALL
Gillespie 7, Roxana 1
Carrollton 15, New Berlin 1 (5 Innings)
Carrollton 4, Quincy Notre Dame 0
Nokomis 13, Metro-East Lutheran 4
Breese Central 3, Collinsville 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Granite City 2, Lafayette 0
Belleville East 7, Freeburg 0
Collinsville 0, Incarnate Word 0
BOYS TENNIS
Edwardsville 8, O'Fallon 1
MLB
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 4
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Jerseyville 5, Marquette 3
Carrollton 5, Athens 3 (1st Game)
Carrollton 3, Athens 2 (2nd Game)
Hardin-Calhoun 5, Piasa Southwestern 1 (1st Game)
Piasa Southwestern 4, Hardin-Calhoun 0 (2nd Game)
Civic Memorial 2, Staunton 1 (1st Game)
Civic Memorial 11, Staunton 1 (2nd Game – 6 Innings)
Red Bud 9, East Alton-Wood River 3 (1st Game)
Red Bud 3, East Alton-Wood River 0 (2nd Game)
Roxana 6, Dupo 2 (1st Game)
Roxana 18, Dupo 3 (2nd Game – 5 Innings)
Belleville Althoff 6, Valmeyer 2 (1st Game)
Valmeyer 8, Belleville Althoff 7 (2nd Game)
Pekin 4, Collinsville 2 (1st Game)
Pekin 2, Collinsville 0 (2nd Game)
Triad 11, Granite City 1 (1st Game - 6 Innings)
Granite City 7, Triad 6 (2nd Game)
SOFTBALL
Normal Community 4, Edwardsvlle 3 (1st Game)
Normal Community 9, Edwardsville 8 (2nd Game)
Collinsville 3, Alton 2
Jersey 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0 (6 Innings)
Granite City 4, Greenville 2 (1st Game)
Granite City 10, Greenville 6 (2nd Game)
Belleville West 4, Highland 2 (1st Game)
Belleville West 3, Highland 0 (2nd Game)
Valmeyer 15, Belleville Althoff 9 (1st Game)
Valmeyer 10, Belleville Althoff 3 (2nd Game)
GIRLS SOCCER
Alton 2, Jacksonville 1
Edwardsville 4, Normal Community 0
St. Joseph's (St. Louis) 2, Collinsville 0
NHL
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
MLB
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 1
UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE
Saint Louis FC 1, Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1
SUNDAY
MLB
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5 (11 Innings)
