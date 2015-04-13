WEEKEND SCORES

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Alton 6, Collinsville 2

Edwardsville 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1

Metro-East Lutheran 2, Roxana 1

O'Fallon 11, Civic Memorial 1

Hardin-Calhoun 14, East Alton-Wood River 3

Highland 12, Effingham 2

Waterloo 6, Belleville West 2

Mascoutah 6, Carbondale 0

Mount Vernon 5, Belleville East 3

 

SOFTBALL

Gillespie 7, Roxana 1

Carrollton 15, New Berlin 1 (5 Innings)

Carrollton 4, Quincy Notre Dame 0

Nokomis 13, Metro-East Lutheran 4

Breese Central 3, Collinsville 0

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Granite City 2, Lafayette 0

Belleville East 7, Freeburg 0

Collinsville 0, Incarnate Word 0

 

BOYS TENNIS

Edwardsville 8, O'Fallon 1

 

MLB

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 4

 

SATURDAY

 

BASEBALL

Jerseyville 5, Marquette 3

Carrollton 5, Athens 3 (1st Game)

Carrollton 3, Athens 2 (2nd Game)

Hardin-Calhoun 5, Piasa Southwestern 1 (1st Game)

Piasa Southwestern 4, Hardin-Calhoun 0 (2nd Game)

Civic Memorial 2, Staunton 1 (1st Game)

Civic Memorial 11, Staunton 1 (2nd Game – 6 Innings)

Red Bud 9, East Alton-Wood River 3 (1st Game)

Red Bud 3, East Alton-Wood River 0 (2nd Game)

Roxana 6, Dupo 2 (1st Game)

Roxana 18, Dupo 3 (2nd Game – 5 Innings)

Belleville Althoff 6, Valmeyer 2 (1st Game)

Valmeyer 8, Belleville Althoff 7 (2nd Game)

Pekin 4, Collinsville 2 (1st Game)

Pekin 2, Collinsville 0 (2nd Game)

Triad 11, Granite City 1 (1st Game - 6 Innings)

Granite City 7, Triad 6 (2nd Game)

 

SOFTBALL

Normal Community 4, Edwardsvlle 3 (1st Game)

Normal Community 9, Edwardsville 8 (2nd Game)

Collinsville 3, Alton 2

Jersey 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0 (6 Innings)

Granite City 4, Greenville 2 (1st Game)

Granite City 10, Greenville 6 (2nd Game)

Belleville West 4, Highland 2 (1st Game)

Belleville West 3, Highland 0 (2nd Game)

Valmeyer 15, Belleville Althoff 9 (1st Game)

Valmeyer 10, Belleville Althoff 3 (2nd Game)

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Alton 2, Jacksonville 1

Edwardsville 4, Normal Community 0

St. Joseph's (St. Louis) 2, Collinsville 0

 

NHL

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

 

MLB

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 1

 

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

Saint Louis FC 1, Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1

 

SUNDAY

 

MLB

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5 (11 Innings)

