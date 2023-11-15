ROXANA. - Riverbender.com is proud to once again live-stream the Roxana Shells' football playoff journey for those wanting to avoid the crowds or just watch from the comfort of their own home.

The 12-0 Shells host the 11-1 Mt. Carmel Golden Aces on Saturday afternoon in the IHSA Class 3A state semifinals. The game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. from Charles Raich Field in Roxana.

The game can be viewed on either Riverbender.com or EdGlenToday.com as well as on Facebook and YouTube.

Riverbender.com would like to thank the outpouring of community support and the many sponsors who made live-streaming this game possible. A special thanks to our Playoff Game Sponsors:

And our Regular Season on-going High School Sports Sponors:

Alton Toyota, Gerard Fischer-American Family Insurance, Barrett Heating and Cooling, Lewis & Clark Community College, Liberty Bank, Macias Insurance Agency, Nautilus Fitness Center, and Fischer Lumber.

Go Shells!

