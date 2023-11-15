Riverbender.com To Live Stream Roxana State Semifinal Football Game Saturday
ROXANA. - Riverbender.com is proud to once again live-stream the Roxana Shells' football playoff journey for those wanting to avoid the crowds or just watch from the comfort of their own home.
The 12-0 Shells host the 11-1 Mt. Carmel Golden Aces on Saturday afternoon in the IHSA Class 3A state semifinals. The game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. from Charles Raich Field in Roxana.
The game can be viewed on either Riverbender.com or EdGlenToday.com as well as on Facebook and YouTube.
Go Shells!
