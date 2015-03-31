BASEBALL

CARLINVILLE 8, CARROLLTON 8: The game between Carlinville and Carrollton ended in an 8-8 tie that was called after seven innings due to darkness.

The Cavaliers had taken an 8-2 lead through four-and-a-half innings, but the Hawks scored three in the fifth and three in the seventh to forge the draw.

Jacob Smith was 3-for-4 for the Hawks with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Nate Shanks was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, Luke Palan was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Jerrett Smith was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, Alex Bowker was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Blake Struble was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Shanks threw four innings, giving up three hits and striking out four; Logan Garner threw three innings and eight runs (seven earned) and four hits while walking seven and fanning two.



AUBURN 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: A four-inning sixth broke open a tight game and gave Auburn a 6-3 win over Piasa Southwestern Monday afternoon.

The Piasa Birds (0-3) had taken a 2-1 lead through five innings before the Trojans erupted for four runs in the top of the sixth to take control of the game.

Jacob Rich led the Piasa Bird attack with a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs and two runs scored; Alex Baldwin was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Blake Lawson 1-for-4 with an RBI, Scott Kasting 1-for-3 and Cody Roberts 1-for-2. Baldwin, Lawson, Rich, Kasting and Roberts each had doubles.

Spencer Heineman took the loss, going five innings while giving up nine hits and five runs (all earned) while striking out seven; Andrew Fry and Lawson pitched an inning each, with Lawson giving up an earned run.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 4, ALTON 0: Freshman pitcher Andrea Lawson tossed a one-hitter as Roxana won its second game in a row with a 4-0 win over Alton Monday afternoon.

Lawson fanned five and walked one as the Shells rebounded from a 0-5 start to go to 2-5 on the year. Brittany Roady was charged with the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) and five hits while walking one and striking out five.

Elizabeth Rexford was 1-for-3 with a double, while Hannah Rexford was 2-for-2, Abbey Palen 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Cindy Scroggins 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Rachael McCoy got the only hit of the day for the Redbirds, who fell to 3-1 on the season.

JERSEY 8, BUNKER HILL 5: A seven-run third inning was the difference as Jersey defeated Bunker Hill 8-5 in a non-conference softball tilt Monday afternoon.

Bethany Muenstermann got the win for the Panthers (2-1), giving up five runs (two earned) and scattering six hits while walking nine.

Muenstermann also went 2-for-3 at bat with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, while Maggie Collins was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Caitlyn Connell was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI and Libby Meunstermann was 2-for-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

BREESE CENTRAL 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Kaylee Schrand threw a two-hitter as Breese Central blanked East Alton-Wood River 4-0 at Breese Monday afternoon.

Schrand struck out nine and walked two in getting the win for the Cougars. Victoria Beachum had a good game for the Oilers, striking out 11 batters in five innings of work and scattered six hits while walking none.

Carly Campbell and Kari Westbrook had the only hits for EA-WR.

BRUSSELS 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Brussels scored three times in the first as they downed Piasa Southwestern 4-0 in a non-conference clash at Brussels Monday.

Baylee Kiel got the win for the Raiders, giving up three hits and fanning two while not issuing a walk. Kiel was 3-for-3 at the plate, while Allison Klaas was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5: Belleville East’s five runs in the final two innings were enough to give the Lancers a 9-5 win over Civic Memorial in a non-conference game Monday.

Kelsey Deaton led the Eagles with a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a double and three RBIs; Katelyn Turbyfill went 2-for-4 with a double and Shelby Whaley was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

Whaley was charged with the loss, walking one and striking out four in going the distance. Tori Nonsdale got the win for the Lancers, fanning two and walking one while scattering eight hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 5, JERSEY 1: Claire Bollinger scored twice as Roxana ran riot on Jersey in a 5-1 win in the opening match of the East Alton-Wood River Classic tournament Monday afternoon.

Bollinger scored in the seventh and 39th minutes in the opener of the round-robin tournament. Emma Lucas opened the scoring in the second minute, Alyssa Copeland in the 15th minute and Kate Herndon in the 55th minute to account for the Shells' goals.

Robyn Johnson got the only Panther goal of the match, that occurring in the 68th minute.

The Panthers take on North County Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday as play continues.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, NORTH COUNTY TECH 0: Shannon Inman had a hat trick as East Alton-Wood River rolled to a 7-0 win over North County Tech in the East Alton-Wood River Classic Monday evening.

Lauren Reynolds scored twice for the Oilers and Brittany Grayson and Mackenzie Crutchley also goaled for EA-WR.

The win was the Oilers' first of the season; they'll take on Mascoutah at 4 p.m. Tuesday as the tournament continues.

More like this: