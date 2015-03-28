BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 6, WESTERN 4: Morgan Baalman and Trevor Bick each had doubles and Mitch Bick had two hits as Hardin-Calhoun downed Western 6-4 in Barry Friday afternoon.

The Warriors (1-4) scored three times in the third and once in the fourth to take the lead before Western pulled to within two by the end of the fourth. Calhoun then got two in the seventh to clinch the game.

Brandon Fraley, Mitch Bick, Sam Ballman and Damian Pohlman each had hits for the Warriors. Morgan Baalman got the win, going the distance while giving up a a pari fo runs (one earned), and scattering two hits while striking out four and walking no one.

The Warriors were scheduled to take on Marquette in an 11 am start time Saturday.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 7: Belleville Althoff scored seven times in the first three innings and went on to defeat Metro-East Lutheran 10-7 in Edwardsville Friday afternoon.

Korey Loew was 2-for-2 for the Knights (2-3), while Andrew Jones was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Sam Whitmore was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Chase Langendorf took the loss, giving up nine runs (eight earned) and four hits while walking seven and striking out two.

SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, WESTERN 1 (6 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two innings and cruised to a 12-1, six-inning win over Western on the road Friday evening.

Madison Lehr led the Warrior (4-1) offense with two-RBIs, four runs scored and five RBIs. Grace Baalman was 3-for-4 with a double and triple and two RBIs.

Mary Margherio and Grace Baalman each pitched three innings, Margherio getting the win, giving up a hit and run while walking two and striking out one.

TRIAD 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Triad scored twice in the first and then exploded for seven in the seventh to knock off East Alton-Wood River 11-0 in a softball game Friday.

Jordan Alford, Kari Sarhage, Beth Mersinger and Abby Burroughs each had two hits for the Knights, while Megan Schmiskie had a three-run homer; Emme Flanagan had a pair of hits for the Oilers.

Sarhage was the winner for Triad, striking out five and walking one in three innings of work; Morgan Moxie took the loss for EAWR, giving up four hits and fanning four.

