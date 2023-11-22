RIVERBEND - Riverbender.com has been working hard to promote local businesses and the community for 18 years. We’re asking you now more than ever to shop local on this Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.

Whether it’s on Our Daily Show! or one of the hundreds of news articles we publish every week, we often sit down with small business owners in the Riverbend community to talk about their story. All of these people have one thing in common: They’ve worked hard for years to see their business succeed, and they want to give back to the community they love.

It’s the small businesses who support Little League teams, school fundraisers and other local charities. It’s the business owners who live in our community who care about it and want to see it thrive.

From Walmart to Starbucks, these brand names are popping up more often in the Riverbend region. Even if you decide to do your holiday shopping at these big box stores, there are still ways to support local businesses all year long.

Fill up your car at Hit-N-Run, a locally-owned gas station and convenience store. Enjoy lunch or dinner at Mac's Pizza and Poker, Tony’s Steakhouse and Bar or one of the other great restaurants we have in the area. Skip Great Clips and pamper yourself at a local salon for your next haircut. Find your clothing at unique boutiques like Charlie Rae, and get to know the people and passions behind places like Pro Automotive Services. When it’s time to make those bigger purchases, don’t overlook the locally owned furniture and appliance stores like Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings. There’s a good reason they have been in business since 1931.

And if you want to find unique gifts this holiday season, local is the way to go. Give your loved one tickets to watch a show at Alton Little Theater; you will certainly know your business is appreciated when you visit Lee Cox and the whole cast and crew. Grab a gift card at Sun Catchers Tanning, pick up artisan soaps and skincare products at Nature’s Bliss or consider a unique gift basket from Olive Oil Marketplace. A gift card to Auto Butler is the perfect stocking stuffer. And when you’ve shopped til you dropped, grab a refresher at a local coffee shop or ice cream parlor.

No matter what kinds of goods and services you are looking for, Look Local First! You’re sure to find something unique at these stores, and these shops are also where you’ll find the people who care about our community. We can work together to return the favor.

