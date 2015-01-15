The Riverbender.com Community Center is reaching out to high school students for a special Super Bowl Party set to begin at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, and one of the attactions is a Katy Perry look-alike contest.

There will be a $100 cash prize* for the first-place winner in the Katy Perry look-alike contest. There will also be a rock climbing contest, Madden football video game tournament, and paper flick football contests. Snacks, pizza and soda will be served.

Riverbender.com Community Center Director John Hentrich said the contests and tournaments are always popular and should attract a lot of entries. Perry is spotlighted performer at this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Hentrich said he is excited to offer this event exclusively to high school students. "That age group really likes to have the center all to themselves and we just don't have the resources to cater to them as often as I would like". "This will be something different for the kids to do in a fun and safe environment"

The idea and planning for this party came from the community center's Advisory Committe which meets monthly at 7pm on the third Thursday. Parents and community members interested in contributing to the success of the non-profit center are encouraged to get involved and attend these meetings.

A high school identification card will be required to attend the party and the cost is $10. The event is open to freshmen through seniors.

For more information, contact the Community Center at Riverbender.com at 618-465-9850, extension 212 or visit http://www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

*$100 full cash payout requires minimum of 10 participating contestants, male or female.

