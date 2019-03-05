ALTON - Riverbender.com celebrates the 200th installment of it’s Daily News Podcast.

Riverbender.com CEO/Owner John Hentrich said he believes the daily podcast provides a great opportunity for people to listen on the go. The podcast offers a quick rundown of the day’s local news and sports.

“I listen to the Riverbender.com Podcast each morning on my Google Home when I’m getting ready for work and if I miss an episode I generally catch it in my car sometime throughout the day” Hentrich said. "I love it. David Ollenbittle, our host, has done a phenomenal job with the podcast.”

The Riverbender.com Podcast is available in the following ways. Android devices may use Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher, or Tunein. Apple Devices may use Apple Podcasts. The Amazon Alexa can install riverbender.com's Flash Brief skill.

“You can ask your Google Assistant to play the podcast,” Hentrich said. “Roku users can download the RiverBender TV Channel and listen there. To learn how to install these apps, click your desired app to the left of the daily Podcast lineup.”

Ollenbittle said recording the podcast has become the highlight of his workday each day. Prior to his work with the RiverBender.com Podcast, Ollenbittle was a personality on Y98 FM in St. Louis, a public address announcer for SIUE baseball and a nationwide voice-over artist.

“I felt a little more nervous when I started, but now I look forward to it,” Ollenbittle said. “Now, I love to find out what is going on around town, and follow up stories. I am more informed than I have ever been in the place I have lived in 25 years.”

Ollenbittle said the podcast is just another way Riverbender.com is trying to deliver the news to attract both the older and younger viewer alike.

“When I think back to when I was a kid, my parents got a newspaper and found out a little of what was in the news on TV,” he added. “Everything now is so immediate in news. I am in only my 30s and I know anyone my age or younger receives their news in their pocket with their phone. I love how Riverbender.com presents news and sports about everything going on around the Alton-Godfrey areas and the region.”

To start enjoying the free podcast visit http://riverbender.com/podcast

