RiverBender.com Launches new Mobile Website Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Riverbender.com is proud to announce it's new, completely redesigned, mobile website for iPhone, Android, and other smart phones. The new version offers much more content, better search capabilities, improved navigation, and number of new location services to help you find things near you. If you want to find all the homes for sale near you, or you enjoy looking for nearby garage sales, or you are just looking for a close Restaurant, Riverbender Mobile is the way to go when you're on the go!



The new version also makes it much easier to place classified ads with photos. Simply snap a few photos with your phone and then attach them to your ad. Everything can be done right on your phone. No computer, no transferring, no uploading, no hassle!



Check out Riverbender.com on your mobile device and let us know what you think. You can help us define our next release! feedback@riverbender.com



Thank You and Enjoy!