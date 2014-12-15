Riverbender.com has enjoyed great growth and success in the local media industry over the past 9 years. Continuing with that growth and success, Riverbender.com is announcing the launch of EdGlenToday.com, a new community website for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon region.

Riverbender.com is inviting the public to navigate through EdGlenToday.com and see all of the great things this new site has to offer.

Edwardsville School District 7 and local area businesses are working with the staff at Riverbender.com to initiate this new website. EdGlenToday is an electronic media outlet, focusing on the latest endeavors of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

The goal is to report positive news throughout the community. EdGlenToday.com will generate stories, photos and videos featuring local news, sports, students and athletes of the week, human-interest stories, teacher profiles and recognition, business profiles and much more.

Over the past decade, the Riverbender.com staff has become efficient in the growing market of electronic media. Using the experienced staff and advancing with the world’s technology, this new online resource will utilize smartphones, social media, email campaigns and web browsers to tell the region’s story.

EdGlenToday will offer free classifieds including real estate, rental properties, auto sales, birth announcements, engagements, marriages, obituaries, etc. A community calendar will also be available highlighting upcoming events throughout the region.

EdGlenToday is slated to officially launch on Monday, December 15.

If your business or organization is interested in being a part of EdGlenToday, contact Wendy Wickenhauser at (618) 465-9850 ext. 234 or e-mail support@riverbender.com. The Riverbender.com team has many sources to build your brand and assist in expanding your business. Joining this initiative will have a positive effect on local schools and help the community grow as a whole.

