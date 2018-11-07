ALTON - Join us for a fun afternoon from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, and sample many wines from Koerner Distributors. Guests will have the opportunity to sample from a wide selection as well as purchase bottles of their favorites. The Old Bakery Beer Company will be providing samples of their best craft beers. Bossanova and State Street Market will supply delicious food for the event that benefits the nonprofit Riverbender.com Community Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This event is perfect for those who consider themselves wine connoisseurs and those who just enjoy relaxing or socializing with a glass of wine," said Riverbender.com Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman. "Along with the wines from Koerner Distributors, we'll have some great craft brews from Old Bakery Beer Company and fantastic samplings from Bossanova and State Street Market."

The event also features live music by Louis Michael, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds will benefit RBCC. Tickets may be purchased online for $20 each or $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, online go

to http://riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register.

Riverbender Community Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization located in the heart of downtown Alton which provides youths an opportunity to experiment with new ideas, technology and games through social, educational and entertaining activities in a safe environment. You can learn more about RBCC by visiting riverbendercommunitycenter.org

More like this: