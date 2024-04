The Riverbender.com Community Center will be hosting a Wine Tasting event on Sunday, November 11th from 3-5 p.m., featuring wines from Koerner Distributor, Inc. Tickets may be purchased online for $20 each or purchases at the door for $25 each. To purchase tickets online go to: http://riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample from a wide selection, as well as purchase bottles of their favorites. The Old Bakery Beer Company will be providing samples of their best craft beers. Both Bossanova Martini Lounge and Restaurant and State Street Market of Alton will be providing delicious appetizers for this event. Don't miss live music by Louis Michael! Raffle baskets and a 50/50 Drawing will also be available! All proceeds will benefit the Riverbender.com Community Center.

Riverbender.com Community Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, located in the heart of downtown Alton and is dedicated to providing youth the chance to be themselves through social, educational and entertainment activities. The facility is primarily geared towards students in grades 5-12, but there are events and educational opportunities for all ages.

You can learn more about the Riverbender.com Community Center by visiting: http://riverbendercommunitycenter.org.

