Alton Main Street and RiverBender.com Community Center join together for fundraiser - Fare Thee Well: Last LIVE Grateful Dead Concert on Pay-Per-View.

Once more in early July, the original cast of the “Grateful Dead” will take the stage together in Chicago to mark their 50th year as a rock and roll band.

Tickets for the three final Chicago shows were snatched up in a matter of minutes and there were many people downtrodden they would not see this final performance.

However, the RiverBender.com Community Center and Alton Main Street came up with a solution to live stream the final concert inside the Community Center located at 200 W. Third St. in Downtown Alton on 10 seperate screens for the final show on Sunday, July 5.

The doors at the Riverbender.com Community Center will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. At only $15 and with a limited amount, the tickets will likely sell out quickly so those who wish to attend should purchase their tickets immediately.

Both Alton Main Street and RiverBender.com will use the event as a fund-raiser for their respective causes. Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, said the fund-raising event is coming at a good time.

“We are in all this transition and it will be a nice income stream that we weren’t expecting,” she said. “We are thankful RiverBender.com Community Center is hosting it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Grateful Dead” is an American band formed in 1965 in Palo Alto, Calif. The group was known for its eclectic style, which mended together parts of rock, folk, bluegrass, blues, reggae, country, improvisational jazz, pscychedelia and space rock.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 1994. The founding members of the band were Jerry Garcia (guitar, vocals); Bob Weir (guitar, vocals); Ron “Pigpen” McKernan (keyboards, harmonica, vocals); Phil Lesh (bass, vocals) and Bill Kreutzmann (drums). Drummer Mickey Hart and Robert Hunter joined in 1967.

Jerry Garcia died Aug. 9, 1995, at the age of 53.

For those who want to watch the concert outside, the RiverBender.com. truck will be positioned in the parking lot with a screen displaying the show as well. The back parking lot behind RiverBender.com will be blocked off for those who watch outside.

“I think it will make a lot of people really happy,” McGibany said of the concert. “So many people were distraught they couldn’t get tickets, now this is the next-best thing to bring it to Alton. Grateful Dead fans will travel to the end of the country to see concerts and even though it is Sunday night, I think people will definitely make the effort to see it live."

A cash bar will be available for alcoholic beverages as well as appetizers and other refreshments.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW COMMUNITY CALENDAR

More like this:

Related Video: