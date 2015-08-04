Riverbender.com Community Center to host Inaugural Open House tonight Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Stop by between 5 and 8pm to sign up or renew your membership for Half Off! You can also get up to date on all the new paperwork required of guests and members! Stop by, take atour of the place, see what we're all about and have a cookie and lemonade on us. Hope to see you there! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip