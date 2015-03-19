On April 26th from 4-7, the Riverbender.com Community Center will host it's 3rd Annual Wine Tasting Fundraisier. Attendees will be able to taste various wines provided by Koerner Distributing and they will also have the opportunity to taste a variety of beers provided by Old Bakery Brewery, Ridgebrook Brewery and Templar Brewing.

"The Wine tasting is a great way for adults to come in and see what the Community Center has to offer," states Stacey Noble Loveland, the event organizer. "The Community Center offers a lot for the kids in our community, but there are also plenty of opportunities for adults to enjoy the space as well. It is a great place for family night, and it is also a great place to host parties and meetings."

Tickets for the Wine Tasting are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. They may be purchased at www.Riverbender.com/communitycenter and clicking on the "DONATE" button. Be sure to include Wine Tasting in the purpose box.

The event will also offer live music, appetizers, and various raffle items.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: