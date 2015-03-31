ALTON – The Drug Free Alton Coalition is partnering with students from Alton High School for a community wide event, the second annual Youth Speak Out.

The Youth Speak Out will be Tuesday, April 14, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., at the Riverbender.com Community Center, located at 200 W. Third Street in Alton.

This event provides participating youth an opportunity to have their voices heard by many local leaders and decision makers. The goal is to create a vision for positive change.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Emily Mangi, Coalition Project Coordinator, “the 2nd Annual Alton Youth Speak Out is structured to give the youth of our community a way to direct their creative ideas and solutions to community change makers and leaders. The purpose is for their voices to be heard to help make our community a healthy place to live and grow, from their perspective. The hopes are that some adult in the audience will integrate these ideas in community planning and development, and cultivate partnerships with our youth leaders to create real positive change.”

As a result of last year’s Youth Speak Out, participating students helped implement a communication campaign with Drug Free Alton Coalition, there have been “just teen” nights in the community, and participating students were recognized by the Cebrin Goodman Teen Institute.

All members of the community are invited to attend this event.

The Drug Free Alton Coalition serves the communities of Alton and Godfrey (Alton School District #11 Area). The mission of the Drug Free Alton Coalition is to establish and strengthen collaboration among Drug Free Alton's partner organizations in support of the community's effort to prevent and reduce substance use among youth and to reduce substance use among youth in the Alton area, and over time, reduce substance abuse among adults by addressing the community issues that increase the risk of substance abuse and promoting the factors that minimize the risk of substance abuse. For more information, please visit the Drug Free Coalition website at www.drugfreealton.com.



More like this: