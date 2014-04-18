The Riverbender.Com Community Center will host its 2nd Annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser on Sunday, April 27th, 2014 from 4-6pm.

In addition to wine tasting, there will be appetizers provided by Princivalli’s Café, a craft beer tasting provided by Ridgebrook Brewery in Godfrey, IL, and music by local musicians Peter Hussey and Louis Michael. Director of Operations at the Community Center Maureen Sackmann explained, “We’re really excited to host this wine tasting, which will benefit the programs we host for local kids, including our Kids’ Night Out for elementary schoolers, as well as the after-school program and once-monthly dances for middle school students. It’s going to be a fantastic afternoon.” Tickets are $20 in advance or $25.00 at the door, and can be purchased in advance by clicking here or by calling (618) 465-9850 ext.212.Sunday, April 27th, 2014 from 4-6pm.

The event will take place at the Riverbender.com Community Center, located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. For additional information, call (618) 465-9850 ext.212, email communitycenter@ riverbender.com, or visit communitycenter.riverbender.com/page/wine-tasting.

