Alton, IL - The Riverbender.com Community Center will host three summer camps throughout the summer. Camp director David Morris is reaching out to the community in the hopes of finding both volunteers to help run the camps, and sponsors to assist in covering the costs of each camp.

June 9-June 13 will be this summer's Art Camp. The Center needs volunteers to help teach the classes, which include pencil art, drawing, painting, pottery, duct tape crafts, and photography. The next session, June 23-June 27, is the RBCC’s Sports and Fitness Camp. Volunteers are needed to assist in fitness testing, martial arts demonstrations, and possibly even someone to teach the kids a yoga or Zumba class. Finally, Computer and Technology Camp will be held from July 7-July 11. Volunteers are needed to assist with programming, Photoshop, and video game creation sessions!

Sponsors are also needed for all camps. Sponsors, whether individuals, businesses, or local organizations, will help to provide meals for the kids and volunteers, as well as supplies, prizes, and special guests for each camp. Sponsors will be allowed to display banners or posters, and will be mentioned on flyers, websites, and social media. People who would like to assist as a volunteers or sponsors should contact David Morris at 618-465-9850 ext 212 or via email at david@riverbender.com.

The RBCC’s summer camps are for incoming 6th-9th grade students. Each camp is $80 per RBCC member with active membership or $100 for non-members; lunch and activities are included in the admission price. Camps begin at 8am and run until 4pm, with organized activities and lunch from 8am-1pm and either free play or special guests from 1-4pm.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization on a mission to provide teens a safe, affordable hangout where they can learn how to be out in the world together in a positive way. The Center is proud to provide a safe and fun environment for the whole community to enjoy. For more information, or to download a registration form, visit the Center’s website at communitycenter.riverbender.com.

