Alton, IL – May 7, 2014 – On Saturday, June 7, 2014, the Riverbender.com Community Center will be opening up its doors for a community indoor yard sale from 7am-12pm.

The Center, which focuses on activities geared towards teens ranging from grades 6 through 12, and which more recently launched a monthly event called Kids’ Night Out for 2nd-5th graders, looks forward to another successful event for the Riverbend community. Admission for the Riverbender Rummage Sale is a suggested donation of $5, which gains shoppers entry to browse and treasure hunt as they please. Director of Operations Maureen Sackmann noted that she also plans to have concessions available for shoppers. This event is not limited to members of the Community Center, but is open to the public.

The Center seeks sellers for the event who would like to offer up their wares. Sellers can rent large tables for $15, and may sell as many items as can fit on the table. Doors will open at 6:15am for setup, and at the end of the rummage sale, any unsold items the sellers don’t want to take home with them will be donated by the Center to local charities.

Sackmann explained, “We’ll need 15 to 20 tables to make this event as great as we can, so if you’d like to clean out your garage for a great cause, please let us know as soon as possible!” Proceeds from this event will benefit the community center’s many programs for area students.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000-square-foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for kids to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The Center's focus and number one goal is to provide youth the chance to be themselves.

For further information or to register, email communitycenter@riverbender.com or call (618) 465-9850, ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. To learn more, visit communitycenter.riverbender.com.

###

More like this: