The Riverbender.com Community Center recognized the Alton Middle School seventh grade boys’ basketball team on Saturday night with a dance and a special acknowledgement on stage.

Several of the middle school players were on hand for the celebration with coach Bobby Everage. Everage was Illinois Elementary School Association co-coach of the year in his division. Alton Middle School was 18-3 for the season and advanced to the state tournament.

Coach Everage said he was extremely proud of the boys and was happy to see Riverbender.com Community Center recognize his team.

“This is one of my best seasons ever at middle school and I have been coaching 38 years,” Everage said. “The boys worked very hard and had fun and liked to play together. They are like a big family and that made a difference.”

Everage sees the Alton seventh-grade boys having a bright future ahead.

“The boys learned the game this year,” he said. “We implemented the Alton High School system and they will know and be ready once they get to high school. The boys are like lightening. They are good ball handlers and know their game.”

Everage was a standout Alton High running back, earning all-American status in high school. He played college football at Southeast Missouri State University. He was a member of the 10-0 1970 Alton High School football team.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I love giving back to the kids,” Everage said. “I am an Altonian. I came back home after college and I am giving back to the community what they gave to me. It is wonderful working with the kids. It is a blessing I have an opportunity to give my skills back. I am a career advisor at school and coach football, basketball and girls track.”

Daniel Nosce was one of the coordinators of the event and he said he was proud to recognize the boys.

“The Riverbender.com Community Center is a great place for the kids to hang out and have fun,” he said. “I have been with the Community Center for five years and I am trying to give back.”

Everage said he appreciated Riverbender.com hosting the boys and having the dance on Saturday night.

More like this: