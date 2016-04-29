ALTON – It’s time to bring your Pinterest dream projects to life this Friday evening at the RiverBender.com Community Center.

Along with Vickie Hopkins, owner of Party on Broadway, crafty guests at Friday’s Open Play between 6 and 10:00 p.m. can create a one-of-a-kind art project at their Pinterest Art Party.

“We inspire others to be creative with our art projects by making it easy,” Hopkins said. “They just show up and we have all the supplies ready for them to create.”

For Friday’s Open Play festivity, Party on Broadway will be bringing a limited number of towels that the guests can decorate using fabric markers and paint.

Open Play takes place every Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is open to people of all ages. Kids in fifth grade or lower must have an adult with them.





Party on Broadway has become a hot spot for birthdays, bachelorette parties, corporate events, church groups, ladies’ nights and more since its opening in 2015. For more information about Party on Broadway, please call 314-795-9003.

The RiverBender.com Community Center is seeking sponsors for its Open Play events for the month of May. This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to get the word out to the public about their products and services, all the while supporting and enriching our community’s youth.

“Being involved with the RiverBender.com Community Center is a great way for me as a business to give back and introduce what I do to more people,” Hopkins said.

The RiverBender.com Community Center is always seeking volunteers to chaperone events, lead activities, teach classes and more.

For more information about the RiverBender.com Community Center, sponsoring an event, volunteering or renting the 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art entertainment and educational facility, please visit communitycenter.riverbender.com or call 618-465-9850 ext. 212.

