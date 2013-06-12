The Riverbender.com Community Center opens it's doors to the community during the Summer every Thursday and Friday night from 6-10pm. Anyone is welcome to attend "Summer Nights" and enjoy all the Center has to offer. They invite you to "End the hot summer days with cool Summer Nights!"

The Riverbender.com Community Center located at 200 West Third Street in historic Downtown Alton has been serving the Riverbend area for the last three years. Having repurposed the old Meridian Bank, the Center has held art camps, music activities, a winter break week, the After School program, and most notably the bi-weekly Middle School Dances during the school year.

This summer John Hentrich, owner of Riverbender.com, has decided to open the doors of the Center to the community he seeks to serve. Summer Nights, as it's called, is open to members of the Center as well as non-members every Thursday and Friday night from 6pm to 10pm. Just $5 ($15 for a family) will get you access to the Center's Game Room, Arcade Alley, Internet Café, Movie Theater, Vault with a Photobooth, the Underground, and let's not forget the Dance Floor and Main Stage.

The Center is happy to announce the inclusion of Video Game Tournaments hosted by Slackers CD's & Games from Alton. They are just one of the special events scheduled to appear at the Center this Summer. The Center is also proud to feature pool tables, table tennis, a pinball machine, driving simulators, and basketball shootout game - Xbox 360 (with Kinect), Playstation 3 (with the Playstation Move), and Wii video game systems projected onto the wall! - 5 computer booths perfect for sharing that funny YouTube video - Stadium Seating in the Movie Theater and Karaoke in the Underground. See more about the Centers offerings at riverbender.com/communitycenter .

Stop by. Hang out. Relax. Chat with friends. Have a snack or Dinner. Play some games. Watch a Movie. Create some memories. End the hot summer days with cool Summer Nights @ the Riverbender.com Community Center in Alton!

For more information go to www.Riverbender.com/communitycenter

