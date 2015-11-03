Not only are we coming back from not having Open-Play last Friday with an Ice-Cream Sundae Bar this Friday, but Saturday is November's Middle School Dance!

Friday: Open-Play!

For just $3 you can pile on the toppings on your own concocted Ice-Cream Sundae! Whether you like chocolate, caramel, M&M's or cherries, we've got it! This Friday will be a sweet one that's for sure! And don't forget: we will be showing the Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 in our theatre!



Saturday: NEON NOVEMBER!



Members join us at 6:30, Non-Members at 7, for November's Middle School Dance! This dance we will offer glow in the dark face painting, a ping pong dance off, a neon Post-it Note Relay, a glow in the dark ring toss and of course all of those games mean awesome prizes!

Join us this weekend for guaranteed fun!





Meredith Wright, Director of Operations

P: 618-465-9850 Ext. 212

E: mwright@riverbender.com

