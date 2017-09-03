ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center will be hosting a music trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

"It will be a lot of fun," Tracy Bogard said. "It's overall to help the community center because we're a place that serves kids in the community. So we need to raise funds so that we can provide a better service for the kids."

Bogard said they'll be having quarterly fundraisers that can be fun for the adults in the community as well as the children.

"We have to have some adult activities too because we are a community center so we want to reach adults from the community as well as the kids," Bogard said. "The purpose of our fundraiser is just to create that environment that both adults and kids can join in the fun. We're looking to bring back some other fundraisers that were fun for the community, it's not just trivia."

The night will include a lottery tree raffle, a 50/50 drawing and a basket raffle in addition to the music trivia.

"We have tables of eight on the main floor for a $120 dollars," Bogard said. "We also have VIP tables which are in the balcony and that is $160, that includes two bottles of wine and a server."

Bogard said tables are filling up so be sure to get a reservation.

For more information and to make a reservation call (618) 465-9850 ext. 213.

