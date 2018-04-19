ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center (RBCC) held their first Golf Scramble Saturday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course to raise funds for the center and the children that utilize their services.

Cathie Wright, President of the advisory board at RBCC, said events like the Golf Scramble allow the center to continue providing a safe place for children in the community to learn and grow free from the outside influences of alcohol, drugs and tobacco.

“It helps us sustain the programs that we offer and it allows us to continue making improvements to the center and present the children with new opportunities for learning and fun,” Wright said.

Although the weather took a bit of a turn, that didn’t stop the golfers from coming out to support the center.

“This is something we will definitely do again,” Wright said. “We have had great support from our sponsors who have been very generous. Even though we had a rainy day, everyone seems to have had a good time and they’re all out for the right reasons.”

Wright added that a big thank you is due to not only the sponsors but to the volunteers who helped to make the event possible.

“It was a very small group of volunteers and they took on a large project together,” she said.

After the scramble, several awards were presented. AP Cigar Team (Mike Weller, Mark Shearlock, Brian Nagey and Tony Wendle) won Best Dressed. Johnny Aguirre and Jon Smith won the two awards for Closest to the Pin. Karen Fleming was awarded for the Longest Drive. First Flight winners were Austin and Braxton McDowell and Stephen and Gabe Sauer. Second flight winners were Patrick Loechl, Tom Fleming, Doug Wagner and Jim Lathrop. Third flight winners were John Hentrich, David Moehn, Chris Norton and Steve Schenuke.

