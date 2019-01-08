

At the start of 2019, I’d like to take a moment and wish the team of sponsors, supporters, volunteers, parents, school administrators, community leaders and River Bend youths, a very happy and safe New Year! Thank each of you for being such an important part of the Riverbender.com Community Center.

Thanks to your efforts, the RBCC has enjoyed another successful year as we’ve endeavored to provide hundreds of young people a safe and risk-free environment in which to interact socially through educational and entertaining programs and activities. Hundreds of youths visit our weekly Open Play events and monthly Middle School dances. Our Adult Game Day attracts numerous senior citizens to our Center to enjoy lunch and friendly competition at the various board and card games. And, our Dragonfly Room is a popular spot for preschoolers to drop in and play on Wednesdays. The RBCC is usually hopping on weekends as more and more teens and children make the Center “the party place” for birthdays and family events. Don’t hesitate to call if you’d like to rent the Center for an upcoming event or visit our website and complete the online party rental form.

As we look ahead to 2019, the RBCC Advisory Board is committed to continually improving our programs and activities, and raising the bar even higher. And we couldn’t do it without all of the support and encouragement you provide. Your generosity and support have been the key ingredients to our success. So as we begin this New Year, we wish to thank you for your loyalty, and look forward to strengthening our partnerships.

Speaking of 2019, don’t miss our January Open Play line-up including a visit from Therapy Dogs International’s four-legged friends, and our long-jump and jump rope competition. There is no Open Play on January 18, so we can prepare for our Winter Lock-In January 19, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click here for more information about our upcoming events!

Our Annual Donor Campaign continues and if you haven’t made a contribution to the Center, the New Year would be a great time to begin a relationship with us or continue your tradition of supporting the Center. We rely on the generosity of community businesses and individuals to keep the Center operating. You can donate online at riverendercommunitycenter.org/donate or contact me at 618-465-9850 and join so many other great supporters of the Center. Of course, we always encourage the involvement of adult volunteers. There are numerous volunteer opportunities the Center provides to generous individuals wanting to share their skills and talents.

As the school year gets set to start a new semester, now would also be a great time to consider participating in our After School Program for middle schoolers which meets from 3-6 p.m. Cost is only $5 per day for members and $10 for non-members; and you can purchase a semester plan for $300 that comes out to about $3 per day. If you attend Alton Middle School or St. Mary’s Middle School, you can even ride a school bus to the Center. The RBCC After School Program is a great place to do homework, enjoy the educational programming, socialize, use our technology, watch movies on the big screen and much more. Membership is not required.

Make a 2019 resolution to visit the Center and see how you might be able to get involved!

Jeff Allsman,

Executive Director

