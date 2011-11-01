Alton, IL – October 31 , 2011 – The Riverbender.com Community Center hosted it's second annual Middle School Halloween Dance on Saturday, October 29, 2011. Attendees enjoyed all the games and features of the Center as well as a new addition to dances, a photo booth set-up in the basement vault. After playing games, dancing to the DJ and singing karaoke, a costume contest was held for those dressed for the occasion. First Place winners were Joe Retzer, Sam Gentelin and Quinn Cartwright; Second Place winner was Julian Watt; and Third Place winners were Jayda Armstead and Sammy Lipe. The Center holds monthly middle school dances the second Saturday of each month; the next dance is scheduled for November 12 from 7-10 p.m. These dances are open to any middle school students for $5 admission for members and $8 for non-members. F eatures of the Center include a dance floor and main stage, movie theater, internet cafe, pool tables, foosball, darts, air hockey, pinball, table tennis, pop-a-shot, Xbox, Wii, PS3, Xbox Kinect, Play Station Move, board games, art studio, music room, snack bar and concessions, teen library, and much more. For additional information on the center please visit the website at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com.

First Place Winners dressed as "The Lonely Island": Joe Retzer, Quinn Cartwright & Sam Gentelin

Second Place Winner Julian Watt dressed as the character "Shuffle Bot" from music video Party Rock Anthem

Third Place Winners Jayda Armstead and Sammy Lipe dressed as Alice and The Mad Hatter from Alice In Wonderland

