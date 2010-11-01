Alton, IL – November 1, 2010 – The Riverbender.com Community Center hosted a Family Halloween Party on October 30, 2010.

Families enjoyed the games and features of the Center in addition to hot chocolate, cookies, crafts, movies, the "haunted vault," costume contest, and a live simulcast of the Alton Halloween Parade.

Winners of the costume contest were: Evan Shansey – Grade School and Under; Tessa Woulfe – Middle School/High School; and Melissa Woulfe – Most Creative.

Photos:

Top Picture: Grad School and Under Contestants (left to right) - Katie Droste, Kate Weber, Annie Carpunky, Evan Shansey, Libby Dooling, Sammy Hentrich, Nicholas Trefny, Joey Hentrich, Jackson Dooling

Bottom-left: Evan Shansey, Bottom-center : Tessa Woulfe, Bottom-right : Melissa Woulfe

