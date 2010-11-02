Alton, IL – November 2nd, 2010 – The Riverbender.com Community Center is pleased to announce that it is NOW OPEN to members, grades 6 through 12, from 3pm to 6pm, Monday through Thursday.

During these hours the Community Center will offer a variety of services and entertainment options ranging from homework help, reading programs, and free online tutoring offered in partnership with Hayner Library, to group study, music and art lessons, video games, movies, contests, and much more. The goal is to inspire, encourage, and provide our youth with an abundance of educational and entertainment opportunities in a safe and affordable environment.

As students enter the facility each day, they will be asked to pick from two main programs; “Education with Rewards” or “Affordable Entertainment”. They can alternate between these two main programs each and every day if they choose. If they are trying to catch up in school, need a little help with a particular subject, or have a lot of homework they may choose the completely free education program which will be offered on the 2nd floor. If they need a break from the books and are looking to hang out with friends and enjoy all that the center has to offer they can choose the $5 entertainment option which will give them access to the main level and “The Underground”. Based on demand and availability, the $5 option will also give them limited access to music lessons, art lessons, and various other computer lessons. Each of these programs has limited capacity and students will be taken on a first come first serve basis. Students who choose the “Education with Rewards” option will be rewarded with free access to the games, movie theater, and more, after a good hour or two of learning. Regardless of the program chosen, all students will be required to have a membership ID card to use the facility.

Memberships are available at the price of $20 a year for an individual or $30 a year for a family (two or more students between 6th and 12th grade). For more information on membership please visit the Center's website at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call us at (618) 465-9850, ext. 212. Applications for volunteers are always accepted and appreciated.

Because of the studying, office work, and meetings taking place on the second floor, students will be expected to play games and socialize at very low volumes especially before 5pm. Games that cannot be played quietly may be off limits until after 5pm.

Dedicated parking for the Center is available in the lot located at the 400 block of Piasa street (opposite corner of Hayner Library). Students walking from schools east of the Center (such as Marquette or St. Mary’s) should use extreme caution crossing Piasa Street. It is strongly advised that students use the crosswalk and stoplight at Broadway and Piasa Street near the Visitor's Center.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for kids to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the center is to provide our youth a chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music, NOT sex, drugs, and alcohol.

The Center features a dance floor and main stage, movie theater, internet cafe, pool tables, foosball, darts, air hockey, pinball, table tennis, pop-a-shot, Xbox, Wii and PS3, PC games, board games, art studio, snack bar and concessions, teen library, and much more.

