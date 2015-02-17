Alton Catholic Children’s Home

Alton School District 11

Bethalto School District 8

Brussels School District

Bunker Hill School District

CALC Alton

Calhoun District 40

Edwardsville District 7

Evangelical School Godfrey

Faith Lutheran School Godfrey

Gillespie School District 7

Highland Community District 5

Jersey School District 10

Marquette (Delayed 1.5 hours)

Metro East Lutheran

Mississippi Valley Christian

Montessori Children’s Home Godfrey

Queen Of Peace – Bethalto

Southwestern District 9

All season classes for the Edwardsville YMCA will be held as scheduled. Full day Esic Preschool will not be in session.

Note: If you have a school or event closing to report, e-mail danbrannan@riverbender.com

