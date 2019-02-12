ALTON - Riverbender.com and The Buzz Magazine have entered into a partnership to expand the opportunities for each media group and their customers.

The Buzz Magazine recently marked its 10th anniversary and Riverbender.com celebrated its 13th anniversary this past October.

“John Hentrich and I have been talking for a number of years about partnering and now found a way to do it," The Buzz Magazine owner Tara Cale said. "I think combining some of our services will make both of our businesses function more effectively as well as allow us to offer more complete marketing options to our customers.”

Hentrich said he was excited about the opportunity to extend the Riverbender brand and to gain additional media sources. “We have grown at a very fast pace over our 13 years in business as a result of creative partnerships and marketing strategies,” he said.

“The new partnership with The Buzz allows us to provide more services to our client base and allows us to help the current customers of Buzz Magazine with digital marketing opportunities. It also gives us the opportunity to expand our reach into markets as far north as Springfield and to the east as far as places like Taylorville, Pana, Carlyle, and Breese. As far as print goes, I like the model of The Buzz Magazine, a monthly non-subscription print publication, delivered to drop points for people to pick up only if interested. It is a great model. I admire the hard work and dedication I have witnessed from Tara and Tony (Simmons) as I appreciate the amount of effort it takes to do the job they are doing.”

Tara and Tony handle all the components of their operation from the ad sales, content gathering, design, and pre-production. The publication is printed by the Breese Journal & Publishing Company in Breese, IL. February is the first issue to display The Buzz Magazine and Riverbender.com partnership at work and that will expand as time continues.

Besides website services, Riverbender has a whole group of digital online marketing products that will now be made available to Buzz customers, Hentrich said.

Cale said she is excited at the digital marketing opportunities with Riverbender.

“The Buzz Magazine is all over pretty much from the river all way up to Springfield in east and west directions,” Cale said. “We originally started it 10 years ago to give small businesses a low-cost place for advertising and the mission has been to promote the pride and heritage of the area.

"We try to write positive and uplifting stories about, for example, the person who beat cancer, an artist or teacher, people who may live down the street from you and also focus on business stories. We have a large calendar of events area that people love. It seems people can’t wait for The Buzz to hit the stands each month.”

If you have interest in advertising in The Buzz Magazine or looking to improve your online marketing efforts, contact the Riverbender.com sales department at 618-465-9850 or email sales@riverbender.com. Tara Cale at The Buzz can be reached at (573) 368-6639 or e-mail thebuzzmonthly@yahoo.com.

To view the latest issue of The Buzz, visit www.thebuzzmonthly.com/current-issue. For an interactive map of pickup locations, visit www.thebuzzmonthly.com/pickup-locations.

