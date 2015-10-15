ALTON - RiverBender.com and the River Bend Growth Association know as well as anybody that small business can be tough, and advertising decisions can be even tougher.

"Truly understanding how to market your business on a small budget is something very few people know how to do," says RiverBender owner John Hentrich. "Most people don't start a business because they are great at marketing; they are great at building a product or service, and the marketing is always an afterthought. Even bigger businesses often leave the marketing up to professional ad agencies."

Monica Bristow, President of the River Bend Growth Association, is always looking for ways to help her members grow their businesses.

"So many of the services we offer are geared to helping our members succeed,” said Bristow. “This new product is a perfect complement to what we are about."

Thursday, Oct 15th, is launch day for a unique new product called "SHOP LOCAL." This is great news for consumers, but it's even better news for advertisers. If you are a local business and you are willing to offer a special discount or "deal" to get new customers in your door, you can advertise here at NO CHARGE.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It's completely FREE, no strings attached," says John Hentrich. "We offer a number of free services such as classifieds, press releases, event calendar, feature articles and even video services; but I think this new section is a real game changer for us and for our customers. It allows businesses to get involved who otherwise might not be able to afford it, or might not understand how much value we can offer."

"This opportunity could not have come at a better time for me,” said Don Griffin, of Don's Carpet Cleaning. “I've had to sink a bunch of money into equipment and repairs and I just don't have anything left to spend on advertising. My business needs a lift and I know this is going help. I'm grateful RiverBender is here for me again."

Along with Don's deal on carpet cleaning, you will find many other money saving deals when you visit RiverBender.com/ShopLocal. There are great offers from restaurants, automotive services, health & beauty, entertainment, clothing, gifts and several other categories. On launch day, there will be offers from more than 50 local businesses, and that is expected to grow rapidly over the coming months as more people learn about the free advertising opportunity.

"There are a lot of shopping programs out there," said Bristow, "But the Shop Local program developed by RiverBender seems to combine the best of everything we've been looking for. They offer great customer service to help you get your ad setup; the program is flexible enough to handle just about any kind of offer from almost any business. It's something my members can take advantage of at no cost if they prefer. If they want to stand out with a little extra exposure, the prices are incredibly reasonable."

The new Shop Local program is available on your desktop, tablet or smartphone. It offers three different types of deals. There are coupons which can be printed or just displayed on your phone. These are free to all local businesses who submit an attractive offer. There are prepaid discounted gift certificates, services and products much like the Groupon website. There are also branding or awareness display ads to feature special sale events, live music or other marketing messages.

To learn more about this free advertising opportunity or to submit your special offer, contact Brittany Kohler, Content Manager at RiverBender.com. Brittany can be reached at 465-9850 x237 or email her at brittany@riverbender.com.

RiverBender.com offers a full suite of digital marketing products to help you grow your business at affordable rates. To schedule a free consultation, contact our sales department at 618-465-9850 x234 or email sales@riverbender.com.

More like this: