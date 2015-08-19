ALTON – RiverBender.com not only provides the latest news stories, photos, events, sports coverage, weather updates, features and much more, but the company also provides an outstanding service in web development.

RiverBender.com manages over 300 websites in the local area and several across the nation. Most successful businesses typically have an engaging website to reach consumers and provide the necessary information.

People use websites for just about everything these days: Research, shopping, information, education, services, socializing the list goes on and on. The importance of having a website has become obvious as technology has advanced and consumer habits have shifted.

“With a website, you really have no limit on who you can reach,” Art Production Manager Kari Yates said. “You can attract business from miles away that wouldn’t have come to the store otherwise. They come to your website, like what they see and then decide it’s worth the drive.”

Having a nicely designed and user-friendly website is crucial to the success of businesses now.

“Probably 80 percent of consumers check out a business online before they step inside a building,” Yates said. “Even if they are familiar with your business, they are going to your site to find things like hours, driving directions, social media, sales promotion and more.”

RiverBender.com is an online media source. With the wide audience and several assets the website provides, Systems Engineer Michael Hall stays up to date on the latest technology. Not only does Hall manage and maintain RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com, but with his many years of experience in writing software, database administration, server administration, and much more, Hall provides a strong backbone to the website development team. Collaboratively as a team, RiverBender.com ensures each and every other website receives the upmost attention and necessary updates for the client’s customer satisfaction.

“Oftentimes, your website is the first impression of your business,” said Sales Manager Wendy Wickenhauser. “With that being said, simply having a website for your business isn’t enough. It is important to have a professionally designed, custom website that well represents your company and it’s mission all while being user friendly, responsive for mobile devices, optimized for search results and properly marketed.”

For businesses in need, RiverBender.com staffs professionals to customize, build and maintain websites for any business.

“We have many, many website clients ranging from local mom and pop businesses and not for profit organizations to large corporations and municipalities,” Wickenhauser said.

Yates, RiverBender.com’s primary web developer, started out as a graphic designer with the company eight years ago. With much hands on training and Hall’s mentorship over the years, Kari has grown into a creative visionary. Kari has satisfied the needs of nearly 400 different businesses, mirroring the personality of their company through their website.

“I love design and I am a bit of a tech geek too, so taking the ideas that our clients have and bringing them to life is why I come to work every day,” Kari said. “I love being able to help the small businesses reach out to a broader market and digitize their brand.”

Experts say the look of a business’s website is as important as the look of its office, store, café, etc. RiverBender.com takes that look, and puts it on the screen.

“If the customer can dream it, we will find a way to build it,” Yates said. “All our websites come with an in-house built Content Management System (CMS) so our customers can maintain the content of their website if desired.”

Unlike many website development firms, RiverBender.com takes pride in the fact that templates are never used to build a client’s website. Each and every site is designed from scratch, specifically for that particular business.

“All of our clients are very important to us and their specific needs are very individual, so no two websites are the same,” Wickenhauser said.

As a team, RiverBender.com strives to provide excellent service for their clients throughout the process of website development and continuing with hosting services and other options such as Search Engine Optimization, email hosting, email marketing, technical support, etc.

“We regularly receive referrals from happy clients, and that is the best feedback,” Wickenhauser said.

For more information on RiverBender.com’s website development options and examples of completed work, see sales.riverbender.com.

