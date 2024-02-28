The Riverbender Tech Center, located at 312 Belle Street in Downtown Alton, is excited to announce the addition of In-Home Residential Computer Services.

Our goal at the RB Tech Center has always been to help people feel comfortable with the technology they use, which is why you receive personal attention when bringing your computer, cell phone, tablet, or game console into our locally-owned shop for support and repairs. We explain the repair needed and offer quotes before repairing so there are no hidden costs, and we always warranty our work.

The addition of In-Home Residential Computer Services is just one more way we are working to meet our community's needs.In-Home Residential Computer Services are designed for the person who is unsure they can put their computer back together once it's repaired, someone who may not have transportation to our shop, or someone who is just looking for more convenience. We're here to make using your devices easier!

For more information, call (618) 433-8989 or visit the official RB Tech Center website at RBTechCenter.com.

