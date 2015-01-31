BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON 65, GRANITE CITY 56: Granite City led most of the way, but an Alton surge in the third term turned the tide as the Redbirds upended the Warriors 65-56 in a Southwestern Conference game at Granite City's Memorial Gym Friday night.

The win pushed the Redbirds to 15-3 overall and 7-2 in the league; the Warriors fell to 9-11 overall, 0-8 in the SWC.

Darius Edwards led AHS with 19 points, with Carlos Andeson scoring 17 and Bryan Hudson 10.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, WATERLOO 55: Jakob Lowrance dropped 31 points on Waterloo as the Eagles got by the Bulldogs 58-55 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at home Friday night.

The Eagles grabbed a 34-23 lead on Waterloo at the halftime break, then clung to a 46-44 lead at three-quarter time before going on to win.

Adam Hill had seven points for CM; Waterloo was led by Rick Wiegand with 28 points, Ryan Acock with 11 and Lance Mueller with 10.

GREENFIELD 55, HARDIN-CALHOUN 49: Brandon Fraley had 18 points for Hardin-Calhoun, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors dropped a 55-49 decision to Greenfield Friday night.

Hardin held a slim 39-38 lead at three-quarter time, but Greenfield held off the Warriors in the final term.

Blake Booth added 11 for the Warriors, who fell to 12-6 overall, 4-3 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

Hardin visits Concord Triopia for a Tuesday night clash.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 49, JERSEY 33: Rachel Williams had 19 points as Carollton eliminated Jersey 49-33 in a fifth-place semifinal match of the Lady Hawk Invitational Friday night.

The Hawks will take on Alton Marquette at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to determine fifth place in the tournament.

Maddie Straub added 12 points for the Hawks; the Panthers were led by L. Roundcourt and B. Muenstermann with eight points each.

MARQUETTE 52, BRUSSELS 45: Andria Pace had 22 points and Hanlon had 17 as Alton Marquette defeated Brussels 52-45 in a fifth-place semifinal match at the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Friday night.

The Explorers will meet up with the host Hawks for fifth place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kiel and Williams each had 16 points for Brussels.

NHL

BLUES 3, HURRICANES 2 (SO). Kevin Shattenkirk scored the game-winning goal in a shootout for the second night in a row as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Blues got early goals from Ryan Reaves and David Backes in the first 3:30 of the game, chasing Hurricane goalie Anton Khudobin. But Carolina got a goal from Justin Faulk in the first period and tied it on a Ryan Murphy goal in the second. Shattenkirk scored the only goal in the shootout.Jake Allen had 26 saves for the Blues; Cam Ward, who replaced Khudobin, had 29 saves for the Hurricanes.

The Blues travel to Washington to take on the Capitals in a noon faceoff Sunday (NBCSN).

