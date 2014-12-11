Riverbender Sports Round Up Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON 61, O'FALLON 53: Maurice Edwards scored 12 final-quarter points as

Alton held off a fast-charging O'Fallon to take a 61-53 win at O'Fallon's

Panther Dome.



Edwards was one of four Redbirds in double figures, leading with 17 points.

Darius Edwards had 14 points and Carlos Anderson and Bryan Hudson each had

12 as AHS went to 1-1 in the Southwestern Conference and 5-1 overall.



The Panthers were led by Donovan Franklin with 15 points.



BELLEVILLE WEST 70, GRANITE CITY 45: Belleville West got out of the gates on

fire, opening with a 13-0 run, and were never threatened as they defeated

Granite City 70-45 at West's gym.



Austin Siebert had three 3-point shots during that initial salvo to set the

tone for the Maroons, who went to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southwestern

Conference. Eleven different players scored for the Maroons.



The Warriors, 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the league, were led by Kenny Berry

with 25 points.



PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 78, LITCHFIELD 40: Collin Baumgartner had 16 points to

lead Piasa Southwestern to a 78-40 win over Litchfield on the road Tuesday.



The Piasa Birds jumped out to a 37-10 first-term lead on the Purple Panthers

and blanked them in the second quarter.



Andrew Fry had 14 points and Tyler Rose 10 for Southwestern, who had 10

different players score. The Piasa Birds went to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in the

South Central Conference.



HARDIN-CALHOUN 67, JACKSONVILLE ISD 35: Mitch Bick had 19 points and Gus

Baalman and Wes Klocke each had 14 as Hardin-Calhoun had no trouble with

Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf in a Western Illinois Valley tilt

Tuesday night



Jamal Garner led ISD with 15 points.



The Warriors went to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the WIVC.



ALTON MARQUETTE 50, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 47: A three-point difference in the

first quarter proved decisive as Alton Marquette defeated Metro-East

Lutheran 50-47 at MEL¹s gym.



The Explorers took a 12-9 lead at quarter time and both sides had an equal

amount of points the rest of the way. The teams each scored 15 points in the

second term, 11 in the third and 12 in the final quarter.



Connor Wallace led the Knights with 13 points, with Noah Coddington and

Jason Johnson each getting 11.



Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip