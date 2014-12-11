Riverbender Sports Round Up
ALTON 61, O'FALLON 53: Maurice Edwards scored 12 final-quarter points as
Alton held off a fast-charging O'Fallon to take a 61-53 win at O'Fallon's
Panther Dome.
Edwards was one of four Redbirds in double figures, leading with 17 points.
Darius Edwards had 14 points and Carlos Anderson and Bryan Hudson each had
12 as AHS went to 1-1 in the Southwestern Conference and 5-1 overall.
The Panthers were led by Donovan Franklin with 15 points.
BELLEVILLE WEST 70, GRANITE CITY 45: Belleville West got out of the gates on
fire, opening with a 13-0 run, and were never threatened as they defeated
Granite City 70-45 at West's gym.
Austin Siebert had three 3-point shots during that initial salvo to set the
tone for the Maroons, who went to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southwestern
Conference. Eleven different players scored for the Maroons.
The Warriors, 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the league, were led by Kenny Berry
with 25 points.
PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 78, LITCHFIELD 40: Collin Baumgartner had 16 points to
lead Piasa Southwestern to a 78-40 win over Litchfield on the road Tuesday.
The Piasa Birds jumped out to a 37-10 first-term lead on the Purple Panthers
and blanked them in the second quarter.
Andrew Fry had 14 points and Tyler Rose 10 for Southwestern, who had 10
different players score. The Piasa Birds went to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in the
South Central Conference.
HARDIN-CALHOUN 67, JACKSONVILLE ISD 35: Mitch Bick had 19 points and Gus
Baalman and Wes Klocke each had 14 as Hardin-Calhoun had no trouble with
Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf in a Western Illinois Valley tilt
Tuesday night
Jamal Garner led ISD with 15 points.
The Warriors went to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the WIVC.
ALTON MARQUETTE 50, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 47: A three-point difference in the
first quarter proved decisive as Alton Marquette defeated Metro-East
Lutheran 50-47 at MEL¹s gym.
The Explorers took a 12-9 lead at quarter time and both sides had an equal
amount of points the rest of the way. The teams each scored 15 points in the
second term, 11 in the third and 12 in the final quarter.
Connor Wallace led the Knights with 13 points, with Noah Coddington and
Jason Johnson each getting 11.
