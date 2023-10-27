ALTON - Riverbender Radio is once again celebrating Halloween with a spooky soundtrack of traditional Halloween favorites and music from classic horror films and tv for the residents of the River Bend and beyond. Special programming will run on The Bridge station only from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 30, 31.

This is The Bridge station's third year providing special Halloween programming. And, leading up to Christmas, The Bridge will once again shift its sound to seasonal favorites.

So tune in and enjoy popular songs I Put A Spell On You by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Monster Mash by Bobby Pickett, This Is Halloween by Michel Elias, Thriller, and Ghosts by Michael Jackson, Abracadabra by Steve Miller Band, Somebody's Watching Me by Rockwell, Dead Man's Arms by Bishop Briggs and more, while trick-or-treating and party-going this Halloween.

And remember, Riverbender Radio is available on your Amazon Alexa.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device in your home you can say 'Alexa, play The Bridge on the Radio.'

Download the Riverbender.com app on your phone and start streaming. Or scan the QR code in this article with your camera app.

The radio player works on a desktop computer, smartphone, tablet, or any device connected to the internet. If you are in your car you can use Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay. Listeners can provide feedback on the songs played by giving a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down”. You can even make song requests.

Happy Halloween to you and your family from everyone at Riverbender.com and Riverbender Radio's The Bridge!

For more information visit RiverbenderRadio.com.

Businesses that would like to advertise on Riverbender Radio can contact Riverbender.com at (618) 465-9850.

