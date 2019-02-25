ALTON - The kids who helped create the early success of the Riverbender Community Center nearly a decade ago, are being invited back with new programming just for their age group.

Wild Wednesdays, a country music dance night for individuals 18 and older began recently at the Center. The non-alcohol, weekly event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and gives college students and young adults an opportunity to socialize in a risk-free environment. The event has grown in number each week and is showing signs of popularity.

“Many of the students who enjoyed the activities of the Center as middle schoolers are now into their college and young adult years,” said Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “For various reasons, as they’ve aged some have drifted away from the Center. Wild Wednesdays is an opportunity to welcome them back to enjoy the company of friends and reacquaint themselves to the Center. And, we welcomed a lot of newcomers to the Center as well.”

You must be 18 to attend Wild Wednesdays and IDs will be checked at the door. Alcohol is not allowed at the event.

“When I was in college, I was always looking for something exciting to do,” said RBCC Outreach Coordinator Daniel Nosce, who recently graduated from SIUE and returned to the Center after several years attending events as a student member. “Wild Wednesdays provides college students an opportunity to meet students from other schools. It’s just as fun as Wild Country with a few added twists like weekly giveaways.”

“Providing events designed for college-age individuals has been a desire of our board for some time,” Allsman said. “It can be difficult to find the right program at the right time. There have been a few standalone attempts in the past, but they have not attracted the number of participants that were hoped for. With the recent closing of Wild Country in Collinsville, it’s anticipated that a good number of college students and young adults will be seeking to fill that social and entertainment void. Wild Wednesdays is modeled similar to those college nights. It seems to be well-received.”

Cost is just $5. Concessions will be available for purchase.

“This is an opportunity for the Center to provide more entertaining activities in a safe environment, and this time to an age group that we haven’t had the opportunity to connect with in the same magnitude as the younger youth,” Allsman said. “The Center strives to serve all age groups in the community. It’s our goal to provide a safe environment for people of any age to come and enjoy the Center and its programs and activities.”

If you are interested in helping as a volunteer for Wild Wednesdays or any of the Center’s programs, contact Allsman at 618-465-9850 ext. 212, or by email at jeff@riverbendercommunitycenter.org.

