After a week-long pictorial contest on the Riverbender.com Community Center Facebook page, the results of the first Riverbender Community Trunk or Treat costume contest are in. More than 200 children stopped to have their pictures entered in the contest.

Garnering 837 votes, contestant #124 Adalynn of Bethalto, dressed as Pebbles Flinstone, finished in first place. Accompanied by her mother Haley and Haley’s boyfriend Chris, Adalynn will receive a free party at the Dragonfly Café and Haley and Chris will each receive an adult bicycle. “We had such a great time,” Haley said. “It was nicely set up. The event was very well-organized.” Haley said the group planned ahead and wanted to do something as a family. “Chris came up with the costume idea and we had Adalynn’s costume handmade,” she said. “Adalynn would go to each booth and ask for ‘candy please’ and say thank you then comment on the ‘ooh pretty’ lights.” Adalynn will turn 2 next month, so her birthday party at the Dragonfly Café comes just at the right time.

Second place went to contestant #184, 1-year-old Giovanna of Alton dressed in a homemade chick costume. With 567 votes, Giovanna will receive a bike and a gift card to Shiver’s Frozen Custard in Godfrey. “Our neighbor, Sheila, helped make the costume,” said her mother, Alexis. “We had lot of fun. Giovanna loved all the strobe lights.” Alexis said they attended 7 trunk-or-treat events and waited in line among the 1,200 visitors for two hours Sunday night. “But it was totally worth it,” she said. “This one was definitely the best! We got tons of candy!”

Contestant #73, 4-year-old Landon from Alton, dressed as a werewolf, finished in third place with 267 votes and will win a bicycle and a gift card to The Cookie Factory at Alton Square Mall.

“It was a great turnout,” his mother Katie said. “We just loved it. There were tons of people.”

Katie said Landon loves being in character and “howled at people’s doors as they trick-or-treated. He really got into it.”

Fourth place went to contestant #138 Robert the Farmer with 228 votes. He wins a free birthday party at the Riverbender.com Community Center.

About 40 sponsors contributed to the Trunk or Treat event which raised about $4,000 for the Riverbender.com Community Center. “The event surpassed our expectations,” said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “We hope to grow the event even larger next year. Along with all the parades, it might become another ‘must attend’ Halloween celebration in the River Bend.”

The RBCC provides teens with a place to socialize and experiment with new educational and entertaining ideas, technology, games and activities free from the outside influence of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco. Along with an After School Program for middle school students from 3-6 each weekday, the Center holds Open Play! events for all ages on Friday nights from 6-10 p.m. and middle school dances from 6:30-10 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. While many of the Center’s activities and programs are targeted to teens, the Center also hosts a Senior Adult Game Day the third Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where about 50 seniors gather to play cards, board games and Wii, and a Dragon Fly program for preschoolers each Wednesday morning from 10-noon.

“We have two more fantastic events coming up,” Allsman said. “On November 11, the Center will play host to a Wine Tasting event from 3-5 p.m. and we’ll hold our annual Holiday Open House on November 16 from 7-10 p.m. following the Christmas Tree lighting in Downtown Alton.”

At the Wine Tasting event, guests will have the opportunity to sample a wide selection of wines from Koerner Distributors, as well as purchase bottles of their favorites. The Old Bakery Beer Company will be providing samples of their best craft beers and Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge and State Street Market will both provide food for the event which also features live music, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and can be purchased online at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register.

The Holiday Open House features live music, games and crafts, door prizes, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a bake sale and basket raffle. The Center is festively decorated for the season and a trolley will transport individuals to and from the Center following the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

“There’s always something happening at the RBCC,” Allsman said. “Whether it’s our After School Program each weekday, our Friday night Open Play! events, middle school dances on the first Saturday each month, the Dragon Fly Program on Wednesday mornings, our Senior Adult Game Days the third Tuesday of each month, or various parties on the weekends, the Center is almost always utilized by someone.”

For more information on any of the Center’s programs or to rent the Center for a party, visit riverbendercommunitycenter.org or contact Allsman at 618-465-9850 ext. 212.

