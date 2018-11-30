ALTON - Riverbend Skate Indoor Family Fun Center held a ribbon cutting celebration Friday afternoon at their new location at 508 W. Delmar at the Piasa Center.

The 14,000 square-foot family fun center will include a number of activities for members of the community join for including an arcade, air hockey, laser maze, rock climbing wall with foam pit, knockerballs, cafe and 5,000 square foot skating rink.

Owners Chris and Jocelyn Harris said it has taken a lot of long nights to open the doors at Riverbend Skate but they’re glad to be a part of creating a safe space that can bring children and families together from the thought the community.

“We are glad to be a part of bringing back that culture of skating, it’s something that's needed,” Jocelyn Harris said. “It’s exercise, it’s community, it’s fellowship and we’re glad to be a part of bringing that to the community.”

Riverbend Skate will officially be open for business at 3 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, December 1.

For more information on Riverbend Skate visit www.riverbendskate.com or call 618 433 USK8.

