ALTON - Community leaders and members are invited to join the Riverbend Rotary Club on May 6th at 10:00 am for the annual National Day of Prayer event that will be held via Zoom, Facebook Live, and WBGZ Radio and will be facilitated by Ron Wenzel, Pastor of Rosewood Heights Community Church and First Baptist Hartford.

The Alton National Day of Prayer Observance is a Christian event that reaches across denominational lines, and has been organized by various individuals for decades. The mayors of both Alton and Godfrey will be participating, reading proclamations that call for the day of prayer in their respective cities. Program participants generally include Catholic clergy, ministers of various denominations, business people and other community leaders. Prayers are offered for our government, churches, education, business, law enforcement, the military, the sanctity of human life and other areas that are part of the foundation of our society.

“This is a great opportunity for all community members to join us as we lift the city and region in prayer. We highly encourage community members and anyone from anywhere to join us,” said Riverbend Rotary’s President and RiverBend Growth Association's Director of Member Services, Trish Holmes.

“I’m thrilled that Riverbend Rotary took the initiative to bring the program back. Like so many other important things, it was derailed by Covid last year. This year’s program will be special,“ adds Pastor Wenzel.

Please login to Facebook page www.facebook.com/RiverbendRotaryAlton to watch live, or listen in to WBGZ radio. If you would like to Zoom with others, that information is:

Meeting ID: 8818 225 4433

Passcode: 384160

