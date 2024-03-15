RHSFS CEO Gene Howell, Mayor David Goins, Lisa Nolan and Police Chief Jarrett Ford smile with students.

ALTON - Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) honored teacher Lisa Nolan, who was recently named the Illinois Head Start Association (IHSA) Teacher of the Year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Lisa NolanNolan has been an early childhood educator for almost 36 years, including six years with RHSFS. She received the IHSA award alongside RHSFS Operations Director Cathy Blevens, who was named the IHSA Administrator of the Year.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Alton Mayor David Goins and Police Chief Jarrett Ford joined RHSFS staff and students for a celebration to recognize Nolan’s accomplishments.

“I feel like such a celebrity. I’m not, though. I’m just a regular person that enjoys exactly what I do on a day in and day out basis,” Nolan said. “This job is very passionate to me. The children and the families mean a lot to me.”

For more information about Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, visit RiverbendFamilies.org.

More like this:

Oct 17, 2023 - New Chief Nick Novacich To Visit Riverbend Head Start and Family Services Granite City Location

4 days ago - SIUE To Celebrate New Head Start Facility With Ribbon-Cutting Event

Feb 24, 2024 - Carolyn Jason Selected To Lead A Revisioning Of The SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Program

Feb 16, 2024 - Duckworth Emphasizes Her Support For Early Childhood Education, Working Families With Illinois Parents & Head Start Leaders

Feb 6, 2024 - Riverbend Head Start and Family Services Retains BBB Accreditation As A Charity Seal Holder For 2024

 