ALTON - Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) honored teacher Lisa Nolan, who was recently named the Illinois Head Start Association (IHSA) Teacher of the Year.

Nolan has been an early childhood educator for almost 36 years, including six years with RHSFS. She received the IHSA award alongside RHSFS Operations Director Cathy Blevens, who was named the IHSA Administrator of the Year.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Alton Mayor David Goins and Police Chief Jarrett Ford joined RHSFS staff and students for a celebration to recognize Nolan’s accomplishments.

“I feel like such a celebrity. I’m not, though. I’m just a regular person that enjoys exactly what I do on a day in and day out basis,” Nolan said. “This job is very passionate to me. The children and the families mean a lot to me.”

For more information about Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, visit RiverbendFamilies.org.

