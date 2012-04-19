Madison County, IL. Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, a local nonprofit, announced today that it has reached 95% of its fundraising goal for its 19th annual Circle of Care award dinner. According to agency spokesperson, Debby Edelman, the Steering Committee has been working toward a goal of raising $50,000.

"They are going to exceed their goal, no doubt about it." said Edelman. "They have been working hard on this since January."

The committee members are Gay Pauly Bryant, Jeannine Kelly DeVer, Mark DeVer, Tom and Kathy Fleming, Roland and Janet Hansen, Mayor Tom Hoechst, John and Margaret Hopkins, Verla Moyer, Charles and Joan Sheppard, and Diane White.

Edelman said that the Circle of Care Steering Committee is made up of family and peers of the award recipients. It changes every year.

This year Ed and Patty Morrissey will receive the Circle of Care award for their lifetime of community service. The award dinner is Thursday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Dinner reservations are $75 and can be made until Friday, April 27, by contacting Edelman at 618/463-5946 or dedelman@riverbendfamilies.org.

Proceeds from the event benefit local, underserved children. The nonprofit raises money locally to match its grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is a 95-year-old 501c3 nonprofit organization that operates the federal Head Start program in Madison County, Illinois. Locally, Head Start provides unduplicated child development and family strengthening services to over 1,000 children, age 5 and under, and their caregivers. Families must qualify for Head Start, which has a goal to prepare children for kindergarten.

