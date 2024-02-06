ALTON – Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is proud to announce the agency has earned its status as a Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accredited Charity Seal Holder. After completing a thorough review process, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services has met BBB’s Standards for Charity Accountability.

Standards ensure that an organization has:

Proper governance and oversight;

A method to measure organizational performance & effectiveness;

Sound financial stewardship and practices; and

Complete and accurate fundraising and informational materials.

“By meeting the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability and displaying the BBB’s seal, it gives donors the confidence needed to support Riverbend Head Start & Family Service’s mission,” said Michelle Corey, BBB President & CEO. “Charities that meet these best practices go above and beyond legal requirements, putting them in an elite group.”

“We are pleased to continue as a BBB accredited charity,” said Riverbend Head Start’s President & CEO, Gene Howell. “As a nonprofit, it is important to earn the trust of those you serve – our families in Madison County, Illinois. We want our clients, donors and those in the community to know that they’re in very capable hands when they donate to or conduct business with the agency.”

The Standards for Charity Accountability includes meeting 20 different criteria as set forth by the Better Business Bureau. To review Riverbend Head Start’s BBB Charity Profile, please visit the link below:

Charity Report - Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (bbb.org)

