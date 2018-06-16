MADISON COUNTY - At its recent Board of Directors meeting, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) appointed Kristin Tanzyus, Market Manager in WorkPlace Banking at PNC Bank in Missouri and Downstate, Illinois as Board Chairwoman. She replaces outgoing Chairman, James Wing of New American Funding of Glen Carbon, Illinois, who has served as Chairman of the Board since 2016.

Tanzyus has been a member of the RHSFS Board of Directors since 2011. Since that time, she has served on the Human Resources Committee and has been very instrumental in the development of personnel policies and staffing plans. Additionally, Tanzyus has worked diligently during the executive search when the Board appointed Eugene Howell as President and CEO back in December 2017 and in seeking a Finance Director.

Over the years, Kristin has remained consistent with the culture of the Board of Directors and as a generous donor. Her support to the agency has been influential. Most recently instrumental in facilitating a site visit from Congressman Bost to help elevate the visibility of the needs of the communities we serve. Tanzyus has always been responsive to the agency’s needs and active in setting a vision for the agency through participation in strategic planning. Prior to being named as the Chairwoman of the Board in May, she served as Vice Chairman from 2016 to 2018 and has also served in the role of Secretary. Tanzyus also actively serves on various boards and as a community volunteer spanning across the Greater Metropolitan St. Louis area including Edwardsville in Illinois.

Tanzyus says, “I am excited and honored to chair the Riverbend Head Start board. The mission and focus of the organization has a true impact, not only the children we service but their entire family. The investment spent on our youngest and most in-need citizens can have a long term impact on their future and the future of our communities. I look forward to continuing the Riverbend Head Start legacy as I serve as Chairman over the next few years.”

In addition to the appointment of Tanzyus to Chairwoman, other officer roles were filled and elected by the board of Directors for the 2018-2019. The board members appointed to new roles include Angela (Braida) Adams - Vice Chairwoman, Matt Waters – Secretary and Cindy Smalley - Treasurer.

New board members that were elected include Tom Haine, Attorney at Law, Krista Miller from Madison County Urban League and Jen Weber – Bethalto School District.

“I am very excited to work with our new Executive Committee along with our newest board members as we pursue our mission to empower children and families to develop positive skills to meet life’s challenges. I am so thankful for all of our talented board members for their vision, leadership and guidance ensuring that we are good stewards of the resources we receive,” expressed Gene Howell, President and CEO of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.



About Riverbend Head Start and Family Services

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services began supporting the families and individuals of Madison County in 1916. More than 102 years later, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services operates six centers, offering a two generational approach supporting growth of both parents and children through its Head Start and Early Head Start programs that serve more than 2,000 people each year. For the young child, ages Riverbend Head Start & Family Services offer early childhood education, as well as health and nutrition services. For families and individuals they offer parenting and emotional support, social services, family literacy and various individual strengthening and family case management services. For more information about Riverbend Head

Start & Family Services and its program, please visit www.riverbendfamilies.org or call (618) 463-5946.

